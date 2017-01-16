Bigg Boss 10: Mona Lisa to tie the knot with Vikrant Singh Rajput; ceremony to be telecast

Colors TV's Bigg Boss 10 contestant Mona Lisa aka Antara Biswas will be tying the knot with her boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajput during her stint on the reality show. The wedding will be televised in the episodes leading up to the finale.

Sources from the channel confirmed that it was the show's makers who approached Vikrant with the idea. He was then brought to the Bigg Boss house, where he proposed to Mona with a ring.

The proposal was planned as a surprise for Mona. However, she will be shown as instantly accepting the proposal.

Vikrant will then inform her that the entire wedding ceremony will take place inside the Bigg Boss house within the span of next two days

An official announcement is then made to the other contestants as Mona and Vikrant step back in the house.

Mona’s mother, Vikrant’s sister, their close friend and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Nirahua along with his girlfriend Amrapali will also be a part of the ceremony.

Mona has been previously linked with fellow Bigg Boss contestant Manu Punjabi during their stay in the house.

This isn't the first marriage to take place on Bigg Boss. Previously Ali Merchant and Sara Khan had tied the knot on season four of Bigg Boss. However, the marriage was soon dissolved after Sara's stint on the show ended.