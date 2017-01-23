Bigg Boss 10 has an endearing new host, and it's Salman Khan's little nephew Ahil Sharma

Recently, while Salman Khan was shooting for the Colors TV Bigg Boss 10 Weekend Ka Vaar episode in Lonavala, his sister Arpita Khan, brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and little nephew Ahil dropped by to meet him.

Ahil, clearly a great favourite with Salman, seemed excited to see his uncle on stage. Jacqueline Fernandes, Karan Johar, Farah Khan and Ganesh Hedge who were also shooting with Salman, were delighted to meet Ahil and were seen playing with him.

When Jacqueline tried to hold the little tot in her arms, he happily fiddled with the cord of her mic with a wide smile on his face.

While Salman was hosting the show, he picked up Aahil and took him on stage. He asked his nephew whether he would like to host Bigg Boss along with him — and from the appreciative murmurs of the crewmembers, it was clear who they preferred!

Salman also handed over a mic to Ahil and taught him to say the opening line that he says at the beginning of every episode. Here are photos from the baby's day out on the Bigg Boss sets: