Bigg Boss 10 finale LIVE: Salman Khan recaps Lopa, Bani and Manveer's journey

Over 100 days since it started, the tenth season of Colors TV’s reality behemoth Bigg Boss has finally reached its conclusion.

As the last three contestants — Bani J, Lopamudra Raut and Manveer Gurjar (with Manu Punjabi having opted out; read about it below) — wait to find out which one of them will be declared the Bigg Boss 10 winner, viewers are assured of a spectacle, with several performances by a bevy of celebrities, including the show’s superstar host Salman Khan, capping off a rollercoaster season.

And what a season it's been. From contestant showdowns to stressful tasks and surprise evictions (and one not-so-surprising shaadi), Bigg Boss 10 has had them all. In fact, it started off on a surprising note, with its concept of bringing in non-celebrity contestants to compete against the celebrities.

Over a long season, it is these non-celebrity contestants, named the ‘Indiawale’ who grabbed the spotlight. From the most notorious contestants this season (Priyanka Jagga and Swami Om — both of whom had the ‘honour’ of being ousted from the house by Salman himself) to the most popular ones (Manveer Gurjar and Manu Punjabi), it is the Indiawale who were the ones being talked about.

Of course, this doesn't mean the celebrity contestants were left behind.

Bani J and Lopamudra, both of whom have made it to the finale, were for long, favourites to scoop up the winner's crown.

Rohan Mehra proved to be a surprisingly hardy contestant, even as more successful celebrities like Rahul Dev, Gaurav Chopra and Karan Mehra were evicted in previous weeks.

And now, as the two-and-a-half hour finale extravaganza prepares to kick off, it is Manveer, Lopa and Bani who have a nail-biting wait in store.

Manu Punjabi, our sources have confirmed, has walked out of the Bigg Boss 10 house, having opted for a Rs 10 lakh payout in exchange for .

We'll be bringing you all the updates from the finale right here. So stay with us, and stay tuned.