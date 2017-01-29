Bigg Boss 10 finale LIVE: Salman Khan recaps Lopa, Bani and Manveer's journey

Over 100 days since it started, the tenth season of Colors TV’s reality behemoth Bigg Boss has finally reached its conclusion.
As the last three contestants — Bani J, Lopamudra Raut and Manveer Gurjar (with Manu Punjabi having opted out; read about it below) — wait to find out which one of them will be declared the Bigg Boss 10 winner, viewers are assured of a spectacle, with several performances by a bevy of celebrities, including the show’s superstar host Salman Khan, capping off a rollercoaster season.
And what a season it's been. From contestant showdowns to stressful tasks and surprise evictions (and one not-so-surprising shaadi), Bigg Boss 10 has had them all. In fact, it started off on a surprising note, with its concept of bringing in non-celebrity contestants to compete against the celebrities.
Over a long season, it is these non-celebrity contestants, named the ‘Indiawale’ who grabbed the spotlight. From the most notorious contestants this season (Priyanka Jagga and Swami Om — both of whom had the ‘honour’ of being ousted from the house by Salman himself) to the most popular ones (Manveer Gurjar and Manu Punjabi), it is the Indiawale who were the ones being talked about.
Of course, this doesn't mean the celebrity contestants were left behind.
Bani J and Lopamudra, both of whom have made it to the finale, were for long, favourites to scoop up the winner's crown.
Rohan Mehra proved to be a surprisingly hardy contestant, even as more successful celebrities like Rahul Dev, Gaurav Chopra and Karan Mehra were evicted in previous weeks.
And now, as the two-and-a-half hour finale extravaganza prepares to kick off, it is Manveer, Lopa and Bani who have a nail-biting wait in store.
Manu Punjabi, our sources have confirmed, has walked out of the Bigg Boss 10 house, having opted for a Rs 10 lakh payout in exchange for .
We'll be bringing you all the updates from the finale right here. So stay with us, and stay tuned.
Jan, 29 2017 IST
highlights
21:12 (IST)
Bigg Boss controversies over the years, featuring Dolly Bindra, KRK, Imam Siddique and Swami Om
Bigg Boss and controversies go hand in hand. Sometimes the chosen contestants are already (in)famous in their real lives, while at times these inmates create controversy for themselves on the show and gain the notoriety they crave, obviously to scoop the handsome prize money.
http://www.firstpost.com
21:12 (IST)
While Salman recounted the controversial moments from this 10th season — including the scandals involving Priyanka Jagga and Swami Om — we went over the low points of Bigg Boss' seasons so far. Read them here:
21:10 (IST)
21:08 (IST)
Here's what's at stake for the winner of season 10 of Bigg Boss — apart from the prize money, of course: A shiny, glittering trophy unveiled by Salman Khan as he kicked off the grand finale.
21:07 (IST)
21:06 (IST)
Firstpost asked Twitterati who they thought would win Bigg Boss season 10. Here's who they said they were rooting for:
21:03 (IST)
21:02 (IST)
And the Bigg Boss 10 grand finale has kicked off on Colors TV! Salman Khan's is the first performance of the night. Salman has performed to a special rap that sets out the journey so far of the Indiawale and Celebrity contestants.
21:01 (IST)
Bigg Boss 10: How Manu, Manveer, Bani J and Lopamudra's journey to the finale played out
Colors TV has been wanting to experiment with introducing non-celebrity contestants to its flagship reality show Bigg Boss for the past three years now.
http://www.firstpost.com
20:59 (IST)
Here's a quick recap of how the journey of the three finalists — Bani J, Manveer Gujar and Lopamudra Raut — played out:
20:55 (IST)
Bigg Boss 10 Grand Finale brings a bouquet of entertainment!
Here's why you can't afford to miss the Grand Finale of Bigg Boss 10 tonight...
http://www.colorstv.com
20:51 (IST)
Meanwhile, here's how the schedule of the grand finale will roll out:
20:38 (IST)
Before Bigg Boss 10 finale, here's what previous winners of the show are upto
The finale of Bigg Boss season 10 is right around the corner. Within days, Manveer Gurjar, Bani J, Manu Punjabi, Lopamudra Raut will stop appearing on your TV screens every night.
http://www.firstpost.com
20:37 (IST)
As Manveer, Lopa and Bani J wait to find out which of them is the winner, here's a thought — what are previous winners of Bigg Boss up to?
20:35 (IST)
20:34 (IST)
20:34 (IST)
Less dramatically, actors and this season's contestants Rahul Dev, Gaurav Chopra, Rohan Mehra and Karan Mehra also made their way to the Bigg Boss 10 sets to be part of the grand finale.
20:31 (IST)
Bigg Boss 10: Swami Om detained by Lonavla police to keep him away from finale?
Unconfirmed news reports state that controversial Bigg Boss 10 contestant Swami Om was detained by the Lonavla police, while he was on his way to disrupt the Colors TV show's grand finale
http://www.firstpost.com
20:31 (IST)
Even before the Bigg Boss 10 grand finale kicked off, there was some high drama as controversial contestant Swami Om, who was forcibly evicted for urinating on fellow contestants, was reportedly detained by the Lonavla police while making his way to the sets. Om had previously threatened to disrupt the grand finale and harm celebrity host Salman Khan. However, Lonavla police did not confirm whether or not they had Om in custody.
20:28 (IST)