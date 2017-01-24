Bigg Boss 10, Episode 99, 23rd January 2017: Lopamudra blamed for ruining crucial task

Colors TV's Bigg Boss 10 is now in its final week, and with the realisation that they don’t have much time with each other, the contestants talk about themselves and their personal lives a bit more openly.

Manu Punjabi and Manveer Gurjar discuss how their stay in the Bigg Boss house was a life changing experience for them. Bani J opens up and reveals that she never wanted to get into another reality show. She further says that she had the worst experience on Roadies and that she went through a traumatic experience on that show while she was just 18. And when Manu and Manveer ask her how come she decided to enter Bigg Boss, Bani says that her best friend Gauahar Khan convinced her to. Bani gets teary eyed but Manveer feels that she was being fake while Manu analyses Bani’s situation and tells Manveer that she was being genuine and that now she is more keen on settling down in life rather than participating in reality shows and doing difficult tasks. Time and again Bani has said on the show that she is not as passionate about tasks as Manu and Manveer.

The housemates wake up to the song 'Baazigar O Baazigar' indicating that a new challenge is just round the corner. With the competition getting intense with every passing minute, the housemates are now at each other’s throats to secure their spot in the finale. Lopamudra Raut is seen having a conversation with Rohan Mehra, Manu and Manveer saying that Bani has just dragged her way into the finale and doesn’t stand a chance in front of her. In another instance, Manu and Manveer poke fun of Rohan and claim that he is going to be evicted during the mid-week eviction. Bani also joins the gang and says that she will be embarrassed if she gets evicted instead of Rohan.

Later in the day, Bigg Boss asks Manveer, Lopa, Bani and Rohan to gather in front of the finale room adjoining the garden area. Manu is asked to stay back and wait for Bigg Boss’s instructions. As Lopa, Bani, Rohan and Manveer enter the finale room, they are made to sit in front of a LED screen flashing ‘Grand Finale’ on it and are asked to evaluate their performance on the show. On the basis all their pros and cons, they have to draw a conclusion as to which contestant will get eliminated from the grand finale run and in what particular order. After they decide the order, contestants have to leave the finale room in that particular sequence as and when the signature tune of the show rings. Once Lopa, Rohan, Bani and Manveer go inside the finale room, Bigg Boss calls Manu in the confession room and asks him to guess the sequence that the other four contestants will decide upon. Bigg Boss also informs Manu that he will have to keep this task a secret as it will help them increase the winning prize amount to Rs 50 lakhs from the current Rs 44 lakh. If Manu’s estimation is correct, a certain amount will get added to the prize money.

After thinking for a while, Manu draws an estimate that Bani will come out of the room first. At the same time, Rohan and Lopa target Bani and instigate her to leave the room. Lopa says that Bani deserves to go out because she has never contributed to any task and has always given up easily on everything. Lopa also blames Bani for the disqualification of the 'Call Centre' task. Rohan responds affirmatively and says that her impulsive behaviour has got the housemates in trouble and she has never been apologetic about it. In her defense, Bani says that even Lopa and Rohan have been unsuccessful in completing tasks and it will be wrong to attribute all the failures to her. And when Bani says that people love her, Rohan cuts her off saying that they only compliment her for her body, and talk about her tattoos, which stumps Bani. Manveer, on the other hand, favours Bani and says that he will choose Bani over Lopa since she has handled a lot of situations and tasks sensitively and in a mature manner.

However, Lopa and Rohan continue to put Bani down and point out her weaknesses. Bani soon flips out and snaps at them. She says that they cannot make her a soft target every time and call her names. Unable to take the criticism any longer, Bani bangs the door and leaves the room. She comes out crying and whining to Manu about how Lopa and Rohan repeatedly scorned her by making baseless allegations. When Bani leaves, Lopa tells Manveer and Rohan that it is Bani’s strategy to become the victim and make others look like villains.

Bigg Boss congratulates Manu for making the right estimate and adds Rs 1 lakh to the final prize money taking it up to Rs 45 lakh. He then asks Bani to join Manu in the guessing game to add Rs 3 lakhs to the prize amount. Both place their bets on Rohan. But Manu and Bani are shocked to see Manveer come out. He comes out and scolds Bani for being so childish and bringing up old stories. Bigg Boss then tells Bani, Manu and Manveer that this is their last chance to add money to the task now. They place their bets on Lopa. But Rohan and Lopa make the mistake of leaving the room together after talking for some time. When the buzzer goes off, Rohan leaves first and Lopa follows him and on seeing this, the rest of the contestants do feel that the task may be disqualified for breaking the rules. Later on, Bigg Boss reprimands the contestants and announces that they were expected to perform the task properly at least in the last week. He blames Lopa and Rohan for ruining the task. He tells everyone that the prize money has further been reduced to Rs 40 lakh because of Lopa and Rohan.

The contestants start arguing amongst themselves and Lopa takes a dig at Bigg Boss saying that blaming her was merely an excuse and it was a deliberate attempt at reducing the prize money. Both, Lopa and Rohan giggle over this. Lopa is upset that her name was taken and she does not want to be seen as a bad person while Bani thanks her stars that this time she was not to be blamed for spoiling the task. Bani is heard saying that they were punished to teach them a lesson. Manu leaves the room frustrated and talks about how ungrateful Lopa is. Manveer, Manu and Bani gossip about Lopa and her behaviour, while comparing her to Swami Om. And tomorrow, to prove themselves for the last time, the contestants will be given the ‘Bawarchi’ task, and once again Bani and Lopa will end up having a massive fight; Manveer and Rohan, too, will have a heated argument. Let's wait and watch whether the contestants are successful in increasing the prize money to Rs 50 lakh till the time they reach the final stage of finale.