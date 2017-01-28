Bigg Boss 10, Episode 103, 27 January, 2017: Manveer, Lopa, Manu, Bani review their journey

With the show nearing its finale, the housemates are living each moment to the fullest and wake up to the song ‘Yaadon Ki Baarat’. In the morning, Lopa and Manveer talk about the good times spent inside the house and discuss that how this place is now like a home to them and have unknowingly developed attachment towards it.

Later in the day, Bigg Boss calls Manveer inside the activity area and shows him his entire journey in a snapshot. One after the other, Bigg Boss throws a spotlight on different pictures capturing his highs and lows on the show. Starting from his entry inside the house as a dogged Indiawala, sporting a heavy beard, and a strong personality to maturing into a sensible and patient person, Manveer has come a long way in the show and displayed great passion in every task.

He was one contestant inside the house who kept his friends close but enemies closer and even handled a difficult person like Swami Om with great patience and composure. He showed his unconditional love towards his friends Manu and Mona and their M3 gang ruled the hearts of the audience. His emotional side came to the fore when Manu made an untimely exit from the show because of a personal emergency and Manveer bid him an emotional goodbye. Bigg Boss also highlighted the scenario wherein Manveer made a truce with his father on the show and cried in front of him like a small baby. Manveer breaks down after watching his journey as Bigg Boss sets all the pictures ablaze and wishes Manveer good luck for the final phase of the game.

Next up is Lopamudra Raut! Bigg Boss praises her for standing up against Om in the very first week. From entering the house sporting a crown along with co-contestant Om to emerging as a strong contestant, Lopa’s journey was full of many exciting moments. She was one contestant who always called spade a spade and never minced words while maintaining a straight forward attitude. Her confidence was seldom taken otherwise by her fellow inmates but that never made her weak or fearful. Lopa’s infamous fights and arguments with co-contestant Bani became an integral part of her journey but she always maintained her stand and gave her a tough competition.

Bigg Boss also showed her few glimpses of her major fight with ex-contestant Priyanka Jagga and how she handled all her abuses with absolute grace. After watching her journey, tears of joy start trickling down Lopa’s eyes and she goes down on her knees and profusely thanks Bigg Boss for making every single moment inside the house a memorable one.

Next one to grace the activity area is Manu who experiences a rush of emotions as Bigg Boss takes him through his journey. From being the curator of the M3 gang to being a true friend to Manveer and Mona, Manu’s simplicity and hunger for winning every task made him stand out amongst other contestants. But what made him truly special and interesting in the house as compared to the rest was his sense of humour and providing entertainment in abundance. His special connection with Mona became the talk of the town and also drew a lot of criticism. While Manu was going strong in the show, he had to step out for a personal emergency but stroke back with more confidence even after surviving a big loss.

Bigg Boss also showed him how Manu proved to be Manveer’s biggest support system and stood by him in his every endeavor. After catching a glimpse of his heart-warming journey, Manu cries out of happiness and thanks Bigg Boss making his journey so special and memorable.

Lastly, Bigg Boss calls Bani in the activity area and exhibits her journey. Sporting a muscular body and wearing saree over her track suit, Bani entered the house with oodles of confidence and fortitude. She was one contestant who was completely misunderstood and survived the entire season in solitude. Bani found a friend in co-contestant Gaurav and their love-hate relationship became a highlight of the season. But contrary to her physique, Bani showcased zero passion while performing tasks and gave up very easily.

Bigg Boss also shows Bani that how her on and off fights with Lopa drew a lot of attention and even got her into the bad books of her fellow contestants. After watching her journey, Bani appears to be absolutely numb and speechless but she’s the only one who doesn’t appear as excited as the rest of the contestants after watching her journey.

When Bani comes out, she tells her co-contestants in good humour that she was made to understand how everybody, including Manu, Manveer and Lopa hated her. Bani tells them that she heard what each one of them spoke about her. While Manu, Manveer and Lopa wonder what she was shown, the latter says that they were not made to hear any dialogue. Bani further tells Lopa that she saw her retaliating when she (Bani) had choked her by her waist during the Call Cente task. On this, Lopa reminds Bani that Salman too felt that she never uttered a word about her (Bani) mother and that she was talking about Bani herself.

Bani gets upset on this, she walks out and locks herself in the washroom. While Manu and Lopa don’t bother much, Manveer stands outside the washroom and asks Bani if she was fine. As the day comes to an end, the contestants discuss how they have lived together for more than 100 plus days and now they do not wish to go back to their normal lives.

And tomorrow, just a day before the finale, there will be a panel discussion with Farah Khan as one of the panelists, wherein they will review how Indiawale or the commoners and the celebrities fared against each other. Farah will pull up Bani for not taking a stand when Priyanka Jagga made some ugly remarks about Manu which was related to his mother’s demise. Farah further brings up the topic of a number of fights between Bani and Lopa. Panelists also pull up commoners for being mean with Bani by telling her that she didn’t have any friends in the house, whereas Bani names Nitibha, Gaurav and Mona as some of the friends she made in the house.