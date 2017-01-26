Bigg Boss 10, Episode 102, 26 January, 2017: Manu-Manveer drift apart; Bani-Lopa get cordial

After Rohan’s shocking mid-week eviction, the housemates, who are now feeling a lot of pressure with just three days left for the finale, wake up to the song ‘Tune Mari Entriyaan’ and wait to welcome abode few more guests for the 'BB Mela' task. Looks like Manveer is missing ex-contestant and teacher, Navin Prakash and wishes that he visits them in the house. Lopa misses Rohan and cries alone in the luggage room. When she comes out, Manu and Manveer try to console her by telling her that she is going to meet Rohan after a couple of days.

Looking at the empty house, Manu says the house used to be full of people with someone making oats, eggs.. but now it was feeling weird. Lopa is seen singing ‘Ekla chalo re’ and soon Bigg Boss calls her in the confession room and tells her that there was a huge lesson hidden in the song she was singing. Lopa breaks down saying she was hurt with Mandana Karimi’s comments and then her close friend Rohan too left the house which makes her lonely. Bigg Boss consoles her and tells her to stay happy and that how she portrays herself in these last few days was totally in her hands.

As the second day of the 'BB Mela' task begins, guests start arriving and interacting with the housemates. And Manveer’s wish is fulfilled as the first guest to enter the house is ex-contestant Navin Prakash aka Master and Manu and Manveer’s happiness knows no bound. They welcome him with a group hug and usher him inside the house. He recites a verse dedicated to their friendship and reminisces times spent with them inside the house. Navin also tells them that how he was getting calls from places like Canada and young girls were keen on meeting Manu and Manveer. Navin visits Lopa’s counter and attempts to make peace between Bani and Lopa by asking Lopa to give her a massage. He then visits Manveer’s counter and plays ‘Sawaal and Dare’ task.

Putting Navin in a fix, Manveer asks him to name his favourite contestant out of Manu and Manveer. With complete honesty, Navin takes Manu’s name because he has sailed through testing times and has come a long way in the show. Navin in return gives Manveer a dare wherein he has to get one contestant to wear a placard reading ‘Main Finalist Banne Ke Layak Nahi Hu’. Manveer plays safe and gets Manu to wear it. Manu, on the other hand, is not quite happy with Manveer’s decision and feels bad. Further, Navin schools Lopa by telling her that she should control her ego and not feel bad about what people like Mandana tell her. Navin also says that Rohan would take about 10 years to reach were Bani is and hence even the latter should not feel bad about the uncharitable remarks he (Rohan) made about her.

After Navin leaves the house, ex-contestant Rishabh Sinha makes a grand entry on his signature song- Main Hu Don. In a very condescending tone, Rishabh asks Manu to take him around the house. Without wasting a minute, Rishabh gets straight to the point and asks Manu to narrate Bani’s journey. Manu tells how he was extremely happy to know that Bani is going to be a part of the show along with him and was looking forward to competing with her on the show but he feels that he was a much better contestant as compared to Bani in terms of tasks and relationships with people. Rishabh then moves to Manveer’s counter where he is made to share the name of one contestant who has still managed to conceal his or her real self.

Rishabh takes Manu’s name and even compares Manu to a blackboard and Manveer to a chalk. He further says that Manveer writes all positive things on that board but Manu takeaway is always negative and Manu gets upset about the same. Rishabh says that Bani has been the saddest on the show as she felt it would be a cake walk for her. However, he tells Bani that Lopa has always supported her, treated her like a friend and there was never a mean bone in her.

In the evening, Lovie aka Lokesh Kumari makes an entry inside the house with a huge smile on her face. Manu, Manveer and Lopa embrace her and ask her to sing her ‘Hello Bigg Boss’ rendition. Giving Bani a task, Lokesh asks her to say good things about Lopa. Bani praises Lopa’s culinary skills and how she selflessly feeds everyone selflessly. Up next, Lokesh gets Bani and Lopa to do a roleplay as a much-in-love-couple who are on a date. Soon after, Lokesh takes everyone’s leave and makes an exit from the house.

Furthermore, Bigg Boss calls all the four finalists in the living area and congratulates them on successfully completing the last task of the season. Bigg Boss praises each and everyone’s efforts and addresses them as the warriors of Bigg Boss Season 10 who have survived through highs and lows and made their place in the finals. Listening to this Manveer, Manu and Lopa get emotional and thank Bigg Boss for making this experience a memorable one. The contestants get emotional at the end of the episode and reminisce about their lives and journey in the house.