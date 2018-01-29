Bigg Boss Kannada season 5: Rapper Chandan Shetty wins show; Diwakar announced runner up

The fifth season of Bigg Boss Kannada wrapped up yesterday, with rapper, lyricist and playback singer Chandan Shetty winning the controversial reality show. Shetty, along with the trophy, took home prize money of Rs 50 lakhs, reports Times of India. He had to fight it hard with common man and good friend Diwakar, who finished second and Jayaram Karthik who came in third in the Kichcha Sudeep-hosted show.

Just like Akash Dadlani, who entertained the viewers of Bigg Boss 11 Hindi by composing songs inside the house, Chandan managed to steal the show with his tracks, as well.

Chandan was always clear with his strategies whenever he was participated in a task. The rapper also enjoyed a great rapport with the rest of the contestants and his behaviour was never questioned even when tough times rocked the house. He was more astute compared to all the other contestants in the house.

After being announced the winner, Chandan handed over the trophy to his parents while thanking music director Arjun Janya for trusting his talent. Diwakar also thanked people for their love and support throughout his journey.

With a long list of thanking people, Chandan even promised to use music to take the Kannada language to an international level. He was also carrying a wooden box which served as his musical instrument during the show. Towards the end of the gala night, all the contestants hummed a song based on Bigg Boss, thus putting an end to the show.

Published Date: Jan 29, 2018 11:05 AM | Updated Date: Jan 29, 2018 11:05 AM