Bigg Boss 11, Weekend Ka Vaar, 10 December 2017: Hiten 'exposed'; Vikas fights with Hina, calls her 'chaalu'

Show host Salman Khan can’t get over the fact that Akash is nominated with Shilpa, who is one of the strongest contestants in the house, and he starts the show by mocking and pulling Akash’s leg. He further tells the contestants that besides watching the episodes, he also talks to psychologists and does scientific research on the behavior pattern of housemates.

He announces that Shilpa and Arshi, who have been having too many squabbles, will have to battle it out in the Sultani Akhaada. The first round is about both convincing that who is more deserving to win the show. Arshi wins the war of words round. Arshi and Shilpa then put on sumo wrestling costumes to push each other off the pit in the second round, and Arshi wins the second round, too.

During this competition between Shilpa and Arshi, Salman takes Shilpa’s side when Arshi gives her reasons of being mad at Shilpa. Salman tells Arshi that he hasn’t seen Shilpa behave badly with her, and that the problem lies with Arshi.

The Fukrey Returns team then enters the house to meet the contestants, and they decide to ask every contestant a set of questions which has been provided by the contestants themselves. They ask Hina why she doesn’t share her coffee with anyone, and she says, she shares coffee with anyone that she is close to. They then ask her who she’ll choose between Luv and Priyank. She gives a diplomatic answer and refuses to choose one person.

Varun asks Hiten why Vikas answers questions directed to him and whether Vikas controls him. Hiten replies that he speaks when required, and Hina interrupts to contradict him. Varun then asks him a kill, marry and hook-up question. Hiten says he’ll marry Arshi, hook-up with Shilpa and kill Hina, which makes Arshi very happy. Luv is asked if he loves Hina or just likes her. He clarifies that she is nothing more than a friend to him. Shilpa is asked that why did she force Arshi to stop talking to Hina. Shilpa says that Arshi is a perpetual liar which angers latter but Hina calms her down.

She is then asked to kill, marry or hook up with Hiten, Vikas and Priyank. Shilpa decides to marry Hiten, hook up with Vikas and kill Priyank. Her next question is for how long she is going to get humiliated and when will she start giving it back. Shilpa answers the question with an age old proverb that one should let dogs bark. Arshi abuses Shilpa again despite being warned by Salman. Vikas joins in next. Varun asks Vikas to choose between Hiten and Arshi and he chooses Hiten without batting an eye-lid. Just then, Richa Chadda and Manjot Singh make an entry in the house.

Since Hiten and Shilpa answered maximum questions, they are given certain rights. Hiten chooses Akash to polish his feet and his bald pate. Shilpa chooses Hina to wear the belt pong so she can hit Hina’s rear with the ball, and Hina takes it sportingly. The Fukrey Returns team then leave the house and meet Salman on the stage and shake a leg with him.

Salman then asks contestants to place top three contestants’ pictures on the board who they feel are less deserving and want to get eliminated. Vikas picks Luv, Priyank and Hina. Arshi picks Shilpa, Puneesh and Luv. Hina chooses Luv, Puneesh and Hiten because he apparently plays as per Vikas’ instructions. Hiten goes next and sarcastically says that Vikas asked him to go with Hina's name, and he chooses Luv, Puneesh and Hina. Shilpa picks Luv, Priyank and Hina. Salman adds fuel to the fire by telling Luv that his friend, Hina took his name. Hina tries to justify but Salman shuts her up by saying that the question is directed to Luv. Akash picks Vikas, Hiten and Shilpa. Priyank picks Puneesh, Luv and Arshi. Puneesh turns out to be the smartest of all; he picks three strong players -- Shilpa, Hiten and Vikas — so that his competition is out and he can win.

What happens next could make Hiten's life miserable in the coming days. The caller of the week asks him that if he’d saved Shilpa, then why did he make everyone believe that he had saved Arshi? Everybody, especially Arshi, is shocked with this revelation. Hiten justifies by saying that he told few important people and there was no need for him to tell everybody. Giving his reason, Hiten says that once Shilpa had saved him and it was pay back time for him. Arshi says that he broke her trust and sits there giving him angry stares. She even tries to stop people from laughing and Shilpa doesn’t heed her request. Salman adds more fuel to the fire with his mischievous look. He instigates Arshi by saying that if he was Arshi, he wouldn’t have spared Hiten. To Arshi’s annoyance, Salman further says ‘Thank god, he wasn’t her or else he would have kept abusing people’.

Akash, who is all set to 'leave' the house, along with Luv and Priyank perform a song for Salman. But Salman is in a strange mood, and he keeps him. When Akash tells Salman that he loves him, latter replies, “I wish I could say the same.” He further tells Akash that he won't find any of his shots doing rap when he will look at the footage after coming out of the house. He justifies this by saying that cameramen get prejudiced and don't like capturing people who look negative. He also tells Hina that her grumpy expressions is going against her and asks her to smile more. And just when Akash gets ready to leave, Salman announces that the voting lines were shut this week, so both Akash and Shilpa are safe.

Hina manipulates Arshi against Hiten saying that only Vikas and Shilpa knew that Hiten had saved Shilpa and not her (Arshi). Vikas fights with Hina calling her chaalu for breaking friendships inside the house. She loses her cool, she calls Vikas manner-less and tells him that he can’t call a woman chaalu. Vikas even calls her the biggest vamp. Luv is upset with both his friends, Hina and Priyank, who had taken his name for less deserving contestant. Hina clarifies to Luv that if this was an actual nominations task, she would have never taken his name. But Luv stops talking to both of them. Arshi is still upset that Hiten lied to her and decides to cut all ties with him, along with Shilpa. Puneesh tells Vikas that Hiten is at fault here, and Vikas feels that instead of placing Puneesh's name, Hiten should have ideally placed Priyank's name in less deserving list.