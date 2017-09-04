Bigg Boss 11: TV actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee confirms she won't be part of reality show

With the eleventh season of Bigg Boss kick-starting soon, predictions and speculations about potential participants have started making the rounds. Conjectures about a bevy of TV stars making it into the show are rife.

Owing to these rumours, there were reports of Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who plays the lead in Saath Nibhana Saathiya, being approached to participate in the show. However the actress has confirmed that she won't be able to do it right now.

"I want to work with superstar Salman Khan (the host of Bigg Boss). But I can't do Bigg Boss right now. I was approached for the show. I respect the channel and the production house for considering me. But I always wanted to do a dance-based reality show or, may be, try a show like Khatron Ke Khiladi," Devoleena said in a statement. The actress is currently on a vacation.

"I am in Udaipur and enjoying time with my mother. It's her birth month. I'm only concerned about giving her all the happiness," said the actress.

Apart from her, Nia Sharma, Cezanne Khan, Anuj Saxena, Abhishek Malik among other TV stars are also being considered for the show.

With inputs from IANS.