Bigg Boss 11 finale: Shilpa Shinde beats Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma to become the winner

FP Staff

Jan,14 2018 23:30 40 IST

HIGHLIGHTS

  • It's official. Shilpa Shinde is the winner; TV actress Shilpa Shinde wins Bigg Boss 11, beating Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta,.

  • The live votes are being totaled with all the votes that have been gathered over the week.

    Winner is being announced in a few seconds!

  • This is the end of Bigg Boss 11.

  • Just a few minutes to go for the announcement of the winner. Both the girls are making their way to the main stage with Salman Khan.

  • Audiences are going to get another chance to vote, as voting lines have been opened for some time to vote live. It's between Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde, for the winner. 

  • Akshay Kumar announces that Vikas Gupta has been eliminated and will leave the Bigg Boss house.

    Hina and Shilpa are the top two finalists!

  • Each finalist has a standee with there photo in front of them. The person whose buzzer Akshay Kumar presses, will be the first finalist.

    Our sources have revealed that Hina Khan may be the first finalist. 

  • Akshay Kumar is going to announce the Top 2 among the finalists. He is entering the house now to give the news to the contestants.

  • Akshay Kumar enters the Bigg Boss 11 set on a cycle with Salman Khan, to promote his film Padman.

  • This is followed by a performance by Puneesh and Bandgi.

  • The entertainment part of the night starts with a performance between Arshi Khan and Hiten Tejwani. The winner announcement is almost an hour away.

  • The wikipedia page of Shilpa Shinde has already announced her the winner. 

  • Salman Khan reveals to the top four that the person who's parents enter the house will be out of the race.

    At that moment, Puneesh Sharma's parents enter the house and it is revealed, that Puneesh Sharma is the first contestant to be eliminated.

    Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta and Hina Khan are the top three.

  • Is Vikas going to take the briefcase and leave?

  • Our sources from the Bigg Boss house have revealed that they will start LIVE voting for the winner of the show, right now. This live voting is the first of its kind, and an impromptu decision. The votes could turn in anyone's favour. 

  • Akash Dadlani (tries to) rap to the famous song Paintra from Mukkabaaz.

  • Hiten tells Salman that he sees himself in place of Puneesh, who retorts with "thanks, par main yaheen theek hoon (I'm good here)"

  • Arshi tells Salman Khan that Dhinchak Pooja can neither sing, nor play a reality show, and yet the audiences love her. 

    (Her words, not ours)

  • Rs 44 lakhs is the prize money of the show.

  • Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta have revealed to Salman Khan that they are doing a web series together after getting out of the show.

  • From Drashti Dami to Rohan Mehra and Gauri Pradhan, telly celebrities are talking about their favourite contestants

  • Salman Khan chats with Akash Dadlani (by which we mean, pulls his leg), Luv Sinha and Priyank Sharma.

  • Hina and Salman shake a leg to Swag se Swagat.

  • And the show begins with a blockbuster performance of Salman Khan, to his most current hit of the season, Swag Se Swagat.

    He introduces the contestants, who shake a leg with him.

    Vikas Gupta is wearing a black shimmery tuxedo, Shilpa is weaing a golden gown, Hina a maroon gown and Puneesh a red suit.

  • We have just heard that the winner's announcement and the build up to the final moment of the Bigg Boss 11 FINALE will be shot LIVE. Don't believe rumours!

  • Whereas, various online polls have already announced Shilpa Shinde the winner. It's going to be a close call!

  • According to various sources and rumours, the final two are most likely to be Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan. 

  • EXCLUSIVE: Our sources from the Bigg Boss house claim that Vikas and Puneesh are likely to be eliminated first. The fight may be down to the two ladies: Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan.

  • Take our poll: Who do you think will win Bigg Boss 11?

  • All four contestants — Hina, Shilpa, Vikas and Puneesh are currently shooting their performances, which will be aired at 9 pm on Colors TV. There seems to be a one hour lag in the shoot time and broadcast time. 

  • Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan goof around with Dhinchak Pooja in the Bigg Boss 11 finale. 

  • Firstpost is at the Bigg Boss 11 house at the moment, and we are hearing rumours of Vikas Gupta leaving the show with money, leaving Puneesh, Shilpa and Hina to fight for the winner's title.

    Could this be true?

  • One of the things we are most waiting for is the reunion of all the contestants from Bigg Boss 11!

  • Arshi and Hiten Tejwani are also expected to do a performance:

The finale of Bigg Boss season 11 is finally here.

Four contestants: Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan and Puneesh Sharma, are all set for the biggest nights of their lives. After 104 days in the Bigg Boss house, they will finally find out who the winner of season 11 is.

There are a lot of interesting events lined up for the finale: each of the contestants will perform a song (Vikas and Shilpa are expected to perform to 'Main teri dushman, dushman tu mera', Puneesh and Bandgi are expected to recreate the magic of 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani'), and host Salman Khan is expected to do a performance of 'Swag se Swagat'.

The four finalists of Bigg Boss 11 (from L to R): Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan and Puneesh Sharma.

Also expected on the show is Akshay Kumar, who will be promoting his upcoming film, the R Balki-directed Padman. He is expected to announce the winner of the season.

As Firstpost writer Seema Sinha points out in this piece, 'Bigg Boss 11 started with 18 contestants — including 12 commoners and six celebrities — and these ‘characters’ managed to make this season the most dramatic and explosive one. In fact, this edition of the controversial show is considered to be the most successful across its 11-year-long tenure. While the ardent fans of the show were of course hooked onto it, it is said that many of those who never cared about its existence also started following it this year and the show garnered 50 per cent higher ratings on the TRP charts, as compared to the previous season.'

Stay tuned for live updates of the finale.

Published Date: Jan 14, 2018 23:30 PM | Updated Date: Jan 14, 2018 23:51 PM

