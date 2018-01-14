Shilpa Shinde walks away with the title of Bigg Boss season 11. #BB11Finale pic.twitter.com/FA86NCj5zM— COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 14, 2018
We have just heard that the winner's announcement and the build up to the final moment of the Bigg Boss 11 FINALE will be shot LIVE. Don't believe rumours!
According to various sources and rumours, the final two are most likely to be Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan.
EXCLUSIVE: Our sources from the Bigg Boss house claim that Vikas and Puneesh are likely to be eliminated first. The fight may be down to the two ladies: Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan.
With barely any time to go for the FINALE of Bigg Boss 11, the buzz around who will win the 11th season of the reality show is high. The four contestants — Vikas Gupta, Puneesh Sharma, Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan — are all set for the blockbuster finale. Stay tuned for live updates!
Stay tuned for live updates!
Shilpa Shinde walks away with the title of Bigg Boss season 11. #BB11Finale pic.twitter.com/FA86NCj5zM— COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 14, 2018
It's official. Shilpa Shinde is the winner; TV actress Shilpa Shinde wins Bigg Boss 11, beating Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta,.
The live votes are being totaled with all the votes that have been gathered over the week.
Winner is being announced in a few seconds!
This is the end of Bigg Boss 11.
.@eyehinakhan and Shilpa Shinde turn off the lights and walk out of the #BB11 house, one last time. #BB11Finale— COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 14, 2018
Television's two most popular actors face off in the grand #BB11Finale. Tune in to find out who will win.— COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 14, 2018
Just a few minutes to go for the announcement of the winner. Both the girls are making their way to the main stage with Salman Khan.
After getting eliminated, @lostboy54 predicts that Shilpa Shinde will win the #BB11 title. #BB11Finale— COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 14, 2018
Audiences are going to get another chance to vote, as voting lines have been opened for some time to vote live. It's between Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde, for the winner.
Akshay Kumar announces that Vikas Gupta has been eliminated and will leave the Bigg Boss house.
Hina and Shilpa are the top two finalists!
.@akshaykumar gets ready to press the button. Stay tuned to the #BB11Finale to find out who gets out of the race for the #BB11 title.— COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 14, 2018
Each finalist has a standee with there photo in front of them. The person whose buzzer Akshay Kumar presses, will be the first finalist.
Our sources have revealed that Hina Khan may be the first finalist.
Padman @akshaykumar is going to bring out the finalist who didn't make it to the top 2. Who will it be, find out only on the #BB11Finale.— COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 14, 2018
Akshay Kumar is going to announce the Top 2 among the finalists. He is entering the house now to give the news to the contestants.
.@BeingSalmanKhan has a fun activity planned with @akshaykumar. Keep watching the #BB11Finale to catch all the masti. pic.twitter.com/j8WaYbpaAX— COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 14, 2018
Akshay Kumar enters the Bigg Boss 11 set on a cycle with Salman Khan, to promote his film Padman.
Did you like Puneesh Sharma and @BandgiK's amazing performance? #BB11Finale pic.twitter.com/rrShCwn1aX— COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 14, 2018
Arshi Khan and @tentej show their moves on the #BB11 stage. Don't miss their amazing performance only on the #BB11Finale. pic.twitter.com/tfIi7JBIpN— COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 14, 2018
This is followed by a performance by Puneesh and Bandgi.
The entertainment part of the night starts with a performance between Arshi Khan and Hiten Tejwani. The winner announcement is almost an hour away.
The wikipedia page of Shilpa Shinde has already announced her the winner.
The last commoner to enter the top 4, Puneesh Sharma has had an amazing journey. Watch what he has to say only on the #BB11Finale.— COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 14, 2018
Salman Khan reveals to the top four that the person who's parents enter the house will be out of the race.
At that moment, Puneesh Sharma's parents enter the house and it is revealed, that Puneesh Sharma is the first contestant to be eliminated.
Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta and Hina Khan are the top three.
Is Vikas going to take the briefcase and leave?
#BB11 ke ghar mein hai ek briefcase. Aakhir kya hai iske andar? Jaaniye only on the #BB11Finale.— COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 14, 2018
Our sources from the Bigg Boss house have revealed that they will start LIVE voting for the winner of the show, right now. This live voting is the first of its kind, and an impromptu decision. The votes could turn in anyone's favour.
Akash Dadlani (tries to) rap to the famous song Paintra from Mukkabaaz.
Akash Dadlnai has provided non-stop entertainment in the #BB11 house. Now, watch his even more entertaining performance on stage only in the #BB11Finale. pic.twitter.com/lJixMQwpdp— COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 14, 2018
.@ipriyanksharmaa chooses @lostboy54 over @eyehinakhan to become the winner of #BB11. Do you agree with his choice? #BB11Finale pic.twitter.com/GX6t7osvcY— COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 14, 2018
Hiten tells Salman that he sees himself in place of Puneesh, who retorts with "thanks, par main yaheen theek hoon (I'm good here)"
.@tentej says that he wouldn't mind being in Puneesh Sharma's place in the top 4 finalists. #BB11Finale— COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 14, 2018
Arshi tells Salman Khan that Dhinchak Pooja can neither sing, nor play a reality show, and yet the audiences love her.
(Her words, not ours)
Rs 44 lakhs is the prize money of the show.
The winner of #BB11 will receive a whopping 44 lakhs and a beautiful trophy. Who do you think will win this? #BB11Finale— COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 14, 2018
.@BeingSalmanKhan tells the finalists that he thinks each and every single one of them is a winner. #BB11Finale— COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 14, 2018
Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta have revealed to Salman Khan that they are doing a web series together after getting out of the show.
From Drashti Dami to Rohan Mehra and Gauri Pradhan, telly celebrities are talking about their favourite contestants
Popular celebrities share the name of their favourite contestants through a video message. #BB11Finale— COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 14, 2018
.@BeingSalmanKhan has some fun conversations with the eliminated housemates. Catch it all only on the #BB11Finale. pic.twitter.com/S9MsfRbcob pic.twitter.com/m6zRz0Ndlm— Salman Khan Fan club (@BSKfcOfficial) January 14, 2018
Salman Khan chats with Akash Dadlani (by which we mean, pulls his leg), Luv Sinha and Priyank Sharma.
.@BeingSalmanKhan has some fun conversations with the eliminated housemates. Catch it all only on the #BB11Finale. pic.twitter.com/AFKcTGRQcf— COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 14, 2018
Hina and Salman shake a leg to Swag se Swagat.
Swag se Swagat kijiye top 4 finalists aur @BeingSalmanKhan ka on the #BB11Finale. pic.twitter.com/KM7iQ9nfmQ— COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 14, 2018
And the show begins with a blockbuster performance of Salman Khan, to his most current hit of the season, Swag Se Swagat.
He introduces the contestants, who shake a leg with him.
Vikas Gupta is wearing a black shimmery tuxedo, Shilpa is weaing a golden gown, Hina a maroon gown and Puneesh a red suit.
Whereas, various online polls have already announced Shilpa Shinde the winner. It's going to be a close call!
Watch #BB11 finalist, @eyehinakhan give a graceful performance in the #BB11Finale, tonight at 9 PM. pic.twitter.com/kZzd7AdcM3— COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 14, 2018
Take our poll: Who do you think will win Bigg Boss 11?
Who will win #BiggBoss11?— Firstpost (@firstpost) January 14, 2018
All four contestants — Hina, Shilpa, Vikas and Puneesh are currently shooting their performances, which will be aired at 9 pm on Colors TV. There seems to be a one hour lag in the shoot time and broadcast time.
Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan goof around with Dhinchak Pooja in the Bigg Boss 11 finale.
.@akshaykumar and @BeingSalmanKhan perform onstage with Dhinchak Pooja and dancing queen, Sapna Choudhary. Catch all the masti only on the #BB11finale, tonight at 9 PM. pic.twitter.com/MLvFkZFgqD— COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 14, 2018
Firstpost is at the Bigg Boss 11 house at the moment, and we are hearing rumours of Vikas Gupta leaving the show with money, leaving Puneesh, Shilpa and Hina to fight for the winner's title.
Could this be true?
One of the things we are most waiting for is the reunion of all the contestants from Bigg Boss 11!
The eliminated housemates are back to have some fun in the #BB11Finale. Don't miss out on their banter with the finalists, tonight at 9 PM. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/sy0WKaMtdF— COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 14, 2018
Find out who will win #BB11. Join Pad Man and Sal Man tonight for the #BB11Finale at 9 pm only on @ColorsTV!@PadManTheFilm @BeingSalmanKhan @SonyPicsIndia @kriarj pic.twitter.com/HABGwKFbaJ— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 14, 2018
Arshi and Hiten Tejwani are also expected to do a performance:
Ye performance khoob entertaining hone wali hai, tum likh ke le lo! Don't miss @tentej and Arshi Khan's super fun act only on the #BB11Finale, tonight at 9 PM. pic.twitter.com/Y8tSDA1EU1— COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 14, 2018
.@lostboy54 aur Shilpa Shinde ki nok-jhok wali performance miss mat kijiye in the #BB11Finale, tonight at 9 PM. pic.twitter.com/CDOdYnBTQ0— COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 14, 2018
.@eyehinakhan will give a scintillating performance with her two best friends, Luv Tyagi and @ipriyanksharmaa on the #BB11 stage! Don't miss this, tonight at 9 PM only on the #BB11Finale. pic.twitter.com/fcyprDl9oO— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 14, 2018
The finale of Bigg Boss season 11 is finally here.
Four contestants: Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan and Puneesh Sharma, are all set for the biggest nights of their lives. After 104 days in the Bigg Boss house, they will finally find out who the winner of season 11 is.
There are a lot of interesting events lined up for the finale: each of the contestants will perform a song (Vikas and Shilpa are expected to perform to 'Main teri dushman, dushman tu mera', Puneesh and Bandgi are expected to recreate the magic of 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani'), and host Salman Khan is expected to do a performance of 'Swag se Swagat'.
Also expected on the show is Akshay Kumar, who will be promoting his upcoming film, the R Balki-directed Padman. He is expected to announce the winner of the season.
As Firstpost writer Seema Sinha points out in this piece, 'Bigg Boss 11 started with 18 contestants — including 12 commoners and six celebrities — and these ‘characters’ managed to make this season the most dramatic and explosive one. In fact, this edition of the controversial show is considered to be the most successful across its 11-year-long tenure. While the ardent fans of the show were of course hooked onto it, it is said that many of those who never cared about its existence also started following it this year and the show garnered 50 per cent higher ratings on the TRP charts, as compared to the previous season.'
Stay tuned for live updates of the finale.
Published Date: Jan 14, 2018 23:30 PM | Updated Date: Jan 14, 2018 23:51 PM