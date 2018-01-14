You are here:

Bigg Boss 11 finale: Shilpa Shinde beats Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma to become the winner

The finale of Bigg Boss season 11 is finally here.

Four contestants: Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan and Puneesh Sharma, are all set for the biggest nights of their lives. After 104 days in the Bigg Boss house, they will finally find out who the winner of season 11 is.

There are a lot of interesting events lined up for the finale: each of the contestants will perform a song (Vikas and Shilpa are expected to perform to 'Main teri dushman, dushman tu mera', Puneesh and Bandgi are expected to recreate the magic of 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani'), and host Salman Khan is expected to do a performance of 'Swag se Swagat'.

Also expected on the show is Akshay Kumar, who will be promoting his upcoming film, the R Balki-directed Padman. He is expected to announce the winner of the season.

As Firstpost writer Seema Sinha points out in this piece, 'Bigg Boss 11 started with 18 contestants — including 12 commoners and six celebrities — and these ‘characters’ managed to make this season the most dramatic and explosive one. In fact, this edition of the controversial show is considered to be the most successful across its 11-year-long tenure. While the ardent fans of the show were of course hooked onto it, it is said that many of those who never cared about its existence also started following it this year and the show garnered 50 per cent higher ratings on the TRP charts, as compared to the previous season.'

Published Date: Jan 14, 2018 23:30 PM | Updated Date: Jan 14, 2018 23:51 PM