Bigg Boss 11: From Shilpa Shinde's MMS row to Hina Khan slut-shaming Arshi, controversies of this season

Controversies and Bigg Boss go hand in hand. Sharing a confined space for three months with strangers from diverse backgrounds is no mean task. Initially, contestants may be conscious of the camera and they may watch their words and actions but gradually, as the mask drops, the real personality emerges.

And then, along with the gruelling and challenging tasks, friction, fights and personal attacks follow, with the sole aim of winning the trophy, the prize money and the hearts of people. With the curtains falling down on Bigg Boss 11 on Sunday, we list some of the biggest rows and highlights in the Salman Khan hosted reality show.

Shilpa-Vikas love-hate relationship

Having the popular television actress Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta, the producer who was allegedly responsible for Shilpa's ouster from Bhabhi Ji GharPar Hain was itself a masterstroke. And nobody is complaining because the duo has entertained the most, especially in the initial weeks. The ups and downs in their relationship is still the focus of attention, that is, even in the finale week. They started fighting from Day One in front of host Salman Khan.

In one of the episodes, Shilpa, while talking to Arshi Khan, had apparently alleged that Vikas had made an MMS video with a Hindi porn artist who looked like her without make-up from a certain profile. Though she did not take Vikas' name, it was very obvious that she was referring to him. The war of words continued for many days and Shilpa ganged up with Akash Dadlani and made Vikas’ life hell with her nagging and poking fun at him for five consecutive weeks so much so that Vikas almost fled the house until Bigg Boss stopped him. Though their co-contestants till date are not aware what the issue between the two was, it did not go down well with them when Shilpa and Vikas became cordial again. The housemates felt cheated with the duo grabbing the spotlight time and again.

Zubair Khan upped the drama

Every season, at least one evicted contestant comes out and says that his or her eviction was unfair and that it was all scripted. This time, it was Zubair Khan. First, Zubair claimed that he was related to Dawood Ibrahim and was part of the movie Haseena Parkar. After it was proved that all his claims were false, he passed the buck on the show and said he never claimed it. Hurt by Salman Khan's "harsh words" for his indecent behaviour towards female contestants, Zubair allegedly attempted suicide on the show by popping some pills. But the grilling session brought a bit of trouble for Salman. After getting evicted, Zubair filed a police complaint against the host in which he claimed that Salman threatened him that he would not be able to work in the industry anymore once he leaves the house. But soon after, the matter died its natural death.

Queen of controversies, Arshi Khan

The self-confessed seduction queen created a lot of buzz in the Bigg Boss house with her antics and flirting with her co-contestant and popular telly face, Hiten Tejwani. Arshi hogged the limelight when in 2015, she had claimed to be in a relationship with Shahid Afridi. There were allegations as well that she had been in flesh trade earlier, and was caught red-handed once in Pune and another time in Goa. The matter came up in the Bigg Boss house when Priyank Sharma, who after entering the house again, mocked Arshi by mentioning the same inside the house to other contestants, which was against the Bigg Boss rules. As none of the contestants were supposed to highlight any personal information about co-contestants from the outside world, this had then created a big row inside the house with Salman warning everybody about the repercussions therein.

Hina Khan’s borrowed clothes, inappropriate comments

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress invited controversies frequently. The list is long, the latest being the one in which she called Shilpa Shinde “unhygienic” and apparently a “call girl”. She made inappropriate comments about everybody inside the house, slut-shamed Arshi Khan and did not spare even other actors like Gauahar Khan and Sakshi Tanwar. In a discussion between her and Arshi on Gauahar’s popularity, 'Ms Always Right' (Hina) boasted of having double the number of fans than the former Bigg Boss contestant. Further, Hina gestured to suggest that Sakshi Tanwar is cross-eyed.

Hina also hinted that Sunny Leone has fake followers on Instagram. Then, in a candid discussion with the housemates, Hina revealed that she turned down offers from the South because it required her to put on weight and that the South Indian industry prefers "bulging" women.

Not just that, during one of their fights, Hina made some disgusting body shaming remarks on Arshi and Shilpa. She said, "Mere saath khade rahne layak nahi hai yeh auntiyaan. Na figure, na shakal, na surat. Drum jaisi upar se neeche tak." (These aunties are not fit enough to stand next to me. They have neither a figure nor a face. They look like a drum from top to toe)

But the most interesting controversy revolved around her wardrobe, which had umpteen items – a new dress for day as well as for the night – that allegedly do not belong to her. It was said that Hina's stylist knocked the doors of several designers to sponsor her clothes on the show. This did not remain a secret inside the house and the housemates even planned to damage some of her clothes during a task so that she would have to pay for them once she left the house.

Vikas-Akash fight and Priyank Sharma’s elimination

In the first week, Vikas Gupta, Akash Dadlani got into an intense fight after an argument. The moment got heated up to an extent that Priyank, who is Vikas’ close friend, jumped into the fight and pushed Akash away. Priyank had to pay a heavy price for his violent behaviour. Salman punished him by asking him to leave the house as getting physically violent has always been against the rules of Bigg Boss.

Priyank's complicated relationships/homophobic comments

Reality television star Priyank Sharma was allegedly in a relationship with producer Vikas Gupta before he entered the house. Inside the house, he was romantically inclined towards Benafsha Soonawalla who was eliminated quite early. When family members of the contestants came to visit them, Priyank’s ex-girlfriend Divya was sent inside the house and slammed Priyank for getting involved in relationships to win reality shows. This created a lot of buzz and Priyank-Vikas relationship generated a lot of homophobic comments inside the house.

Benafsha’s about turn

Even as she was part of Hina Khan’s gang, after eviction, Benafsha has been spitting venom against Hina. In a series of tweets, she has said that Hina was a liar and spreads rumours about her own friends. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Benafsha also regretted hurting Shilpa and wished going back into the house to apologise to her.

Akash’s body-shaming remark on Benafsha

An entire fight was choreographed around Akash's remark on Benafsha as he had called latter a 'flat screen TV'. Hina was blamed for instigating Benafsha who earlier took it as joke but later asked for an apology from Akash.

Dhinchak Pooja’s crooning

Wildcard entry Dhinchak Pooja survived Salman's roasting on day one as he wondered at the lyrics she wrote and her fans' admiration for her. She did not get a rousing welcome as well and and she struggled to establish a rapport with the housemates. It is not surprising that she failed to make a mark and was shown the doors in a surprise eviction. However, she did have some interesting moments inside the house while creating rap songs along with rapper Akash Dadlani.

Hina Khan’s ‘arrogance’ v/s Arshi Khan’s ‘foul language’and 'torn nighties'



Hina and Arshi remained arch rivals throughout the season except towards the end when both needed each other’s support. Both stooped down to unexpected levels with Hina slut-shaming Arshi time and again and the latter using foul language directed towards Hina. Arshi had a problem with Hina’s arrogance and her ‘me-myself’ attitude whereas Hina looked down upon Arshi, her ‘background’ and antics on the show. It is said that Arshi, who was often seen in nighties on the show, would tear it to expose her body. Both got a flak not only from the host and co-contestants but also from the outside world.

When Sapna Chaudhary threatened Arshi Khan

YouTube sensation Dhinchak Pooja created a rap song on Bigg Boss 11 contestants, the lyrics of which were suggested by Arshi and Akash. For Sapna, they chose to make fun of her sleeping too much in the house. The dancing star of Haryana lost her cool and called Arshi names. She even warned her to not to get on her nerves else she will not stop herself from hitting her. Earlier too, Sapna gave Arshi the taste of her own medicine as she followed her like her shadow which psyched Arshi to no end.

Bandgi-Puneesh random romance turns real

Bigg Boss is not Bigg Boss without on-screen romance, whether scripted or spontaneous. This season lacked in that love quotient as Bandgi and Puneesh were the only convincing lovebirds though they had initially decided to fake romance and randomly fell in love just for the sake of the game. But it had serious repercussions in Bandgi's life. Her boyfriend Dennis Nagpal reportedly said that he would dump Bandgi. The matter further got serious when Bandgi revealed the ‘real’ side of Dennis that he wanted to 'share' her with his friend. After being evicted, Bandgi has said that their romance was real and that she was missing Puneesh.

Hina, the gossiping aunty

Hina describing the physical proximity of Puneesh and Bandgi, who were dating each other, did not go down well with many. She was slammed for her 'puritanical' attitude during a recently held press conference too where she was compared to 'gossiping aunties', followed by Twitterati trolling her. Though she often championed the cause of girl power during her Khatron Ke Khiladi stint, she was also called a fake crusader for the cause of women empowerment as she repeatedly belittled other women on the show. When, in her defence, Hina said that she had her point of view and believed there should be a limit on national television, it triggered a serious debate.

Akash Dadlani forcing himself on Shilpa

Shilpa, one of the most popular contestants, is the senior most inside the house and she happily agreed to mother Akash Dadlani and Arshi Khan. However, Akash seemed not to understand boundaries well and would time and again forcefully hug and plant a kiss or two on Shilpa’s cheeks. When questioned, he said he was born and brought up outside India and as a 24-year-old, had 'no interest' in the 40-year-old Shinde. Most recently, when Puneesh made Akash understand that he could be held on grounds of molestation that he stopped but soon after, he was evicted.

Akash Dadlani claiming to be musician Vishal Dadlani's kin

Akash had claimed that Vishal Dadlani is his close relative but things went wrong for him after the latter clarified on social media that he is nowhere connected with Akash. However, Akash's mother recently said that Vishal is indeed their relative and some marriage album is a proof.

Published Date: Jan 13, 2018 11:28 AM | Updated Date: Jan 13, 2018 11:28 AM