Bigg Boss 11 finalist Vikas Gupta claims to give away prize money to fellow contestants Arshi Khan, Jyoti Kumari

From being one of the most successful television producers of the recent time to becoming the mastermind of Bigg Boss 11 house, Vikas Gupta's journey has remained special among his fans. His performance and game graph in the show saw some real highs as well as shallow lows but overcoming all the barriers, Vikas competed with 19 others and reached the top three, along with two very famous television faces in Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan.

Now that the show is over and the contestants are no more facing the cameras, Vikas proves to have developed genuine love and admiration for Jyoti Kumari and Arshi Khan as he recently has declared that he will divide Rs 6 lakh of his prize money between the two of his friends.

Vikas got an opportunity to win Rs 9 lakh from the winner's Rs 50 lakh amount in a task called Vikas City. In the task, Vikas was successful against Puneesh and Shilpa, winning Rs 6 lakh. Now, he wished to give away Rs 3 lakh each to Jyoti and Arshi.

Arshi and Jyoti are two commoners who entered the house and developed a strong bond with Vikas. Arshi, who claims to be a struggling model comes from Bhopal, and the 20-year-old Jyoti, who remained the youngest member of the house, belongs to Bihar.

Vikas, in an interview to the Times of India, said, "Yes, I will give them 3 lakh each. Jyoti stood by me like a rock when the whole house was against me. She shouted at each one of them saying, 'No one will say a word to my Vikas bhai'. I got so much courage from a 20-year-old girl who hails from a small town in Bihar. That incident gave me enough strength to survive in the house. Arshi, too, was protective of me. She cared more about me as a friend than the show."

Vikas is the second runner-up of the show and successfully developed a huge clan of fans outside the house. His acting and performance skills were also praised by the Bigg Boss 11 host Salman Khan.

Published Date: Jan 17, 2018 13:29 PM | Updated Date: Jan 17, 2018 13:29 PM