Bigg Boss 11 evicted contestant Luv Tyagi says Shilpa Shinde will win as she is smart, popular

After getting saved week after week despite being nominated with strong contenders and well-known television celebrities, Luv Tyagi finally exits the Bigg Boss 11 house. The twist in the eviction pattern broke Luv’s lucky streak of surviving elimination. He was nominated alongside Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta. The eviction was through live voting and in a neck to neck count, Luv lost to his sworn rival Vikas with a margin of just 30 votes.

“The theme of Bigg Boss 11 is padosi aa rahe hain bajaane barah and that’s exactly what I’ve managed to do in these past three months. Me being saved repeatedly would also surprise me. My journey was bad in the beginning but gradually it became good and towards the end it became excellent and that is when I started enjoying the game the most and became more confident. It took me a while to understand the nuances of this game, and with time, I managed to do well, which is what helped me get this far. This has been the most memorable experience of my life and getting evicted in the semi-finale is a big deal in itself. Now I had expected my eviction,” said Luv, further adding, “I won’t say that it was just the luck factor, luck supports those who also make efforts. Initially, I had a laid back attitude but mid-season, I became a good player.”

Luv's Bigg Boss 11 journey started as a padosi and he perfected the task of troubling the gharwale. While his fellow-mates Lucinda, Sabyasachi and Mehjabeen were evicted much earlier on, Luv managed to play his cards well and made it till the semi-finals.

When asked that why would the other contestants, especially his good friends, Hina and Priyank, would act surprised every time he was declared safe, Luv said, “They would underestimate me and make me feel like I would be evicted. But I got tremendous support of my fans. When I was declared safe over Shilpa and Hiten, it was then, that everyone realised that I have something in me. But I never took my nomination lightly, I was always afraid of leaving the house.”

Upon entry in the Bigg Boss 11 House,Luv initially struggled to form any bond with the gharwale leading to difficult situations for him eventually. After weeks of persistence, Luv finally broke the ice and managed to form strong alliances with Hina and Priyank. The trio often strategised together and stood as support in time of need. With time, he revealed the different shades of his persona, be it humor or even his aggression during tasks. With each passing day, the graph of his popularity soared higher with the viewers but it was his innocence and honesty that worked in his favor, earning a spot in the hearts of all the gharwale.

Talking about his relationship with Hina going sour towards the end, Luv said, “Hina, Priyank and I have been playing the game together for several weeks. But, in the 14th week, for the semi finale task, I wanted to play with other commoners, Puneesh and Akash, or you can say individually because I wanted the ticket to finale anyhow, which didn’t go down well with Hina. It was my decision and I don’t regret it one bit. But when I left the house, I had a good conversation with her. Everything’s sorted now. We are genuine friends. It’s just a game and we were not using each other.” When asked about many evicted contestants calling Hina fake, Luv responded, “She can be called a drama queen, the tag that even I gave her, but she is not fake for sure.”

However, Luv accepted that he did not like Hina believing that he had feelings for her. “Actually, I only feel for her as a friend, nothing more. She misunderstood my feelings. There is no other feeling bigger than friendship. She is a very good friend,” said Luv, who is a computer engineer by profession and an aspiring model/actor.

When questioned about his opinion on the smart players and who stands a good chance to win, Luv said, “Shilpa is an extremely smart player and she hasn’t made too many mistakes. She has a huge fan following and I saw that craze for her in the mall during live voting. Her game has been perfect and she’s a strong and stable person. Since Hina is a friend and also a strong contestant, I would want her to win but Shilpa has a better chance to walk away with the trophy. I think Vikas will be third and Hina will be second. Vikas is also a great player and I learnt a lot from him.”