Bigg Boss 11 evicted contestant Bandagi Kalra says ‘Hina is evil; Vikas and Shilpa are strong'

Bandagi Kalra bid adieu to the Bigg Boss house with a heavy heart as she had to leave her beau Puneesh behind. The love birds had decided to exit together, as the show host, Salman Khan had earlier announced, but Salman threw in a twist and finally declared that Bandagi will have to leave alone due to less number of votes against Puneesh Sharma and Luv Tyagi. After being evicted from the house, Bandagi, who became the seventh contestant to get eliminated from the commoners' clan this season, said, “It was an amazing experience and I cannot believe I had to leave at this juncture. If I get a chance, I would willingly go back to the house.”

She added, “I will continue to follow the show and will be rooting for Puneesh to win."

A software engineer by profession, Bandagi tried her hands at modelling and has been part of few beauty pageants as well. She entered the house as a commoner with a tag of ‘Beauty with Brains.’ From the onset, her friendship with Puneesh led to discussions within the house and the two soon revealed that they were in a relationship.

When Firstpost caught up with Bandagi, she said she was feeling sad about leaving the house. “It was quite unexpected and I thought that Luv would get evicted. In fact, most people in the house felt he would be out. I don't think my eviction was fair because Luv is basically doing nothing. I don't know why India saved him. Last week, too, he survived and Sapna was evicted and this week it is me. That guy has strong luck,” said Bandagi.

She further clarified that her and Puneesh’s relationship is real and not meant only for cameras or for the show as it was believed earlier. “We didn’t plan anything, it is real. We will remain together,” she said.

Quashing rumours about a video circulating of her wanting to break things off with Puneesh, Bandagi said, “That's not true. I would be just teasing Puneesh saying, let’s break up. But we are very much together." In fact, just before Bandagi left the house, Puneesh asked Salman if he felt that their romance is for the cameras, and Salman told him that he feels it’s all real and not fake.

Bandagi now has another battle waiting outside for her, with her ex Dennis Nagpal, who she claimed was gaining publicity in her absence. “He has hacked my account and has been spreading all kinds of rumours about me. One of those is that my family, my parents are unhappy about my affair with Puneesh. My family is fine. I had therefore clarified this in front of Salman since Priyank had come from outside and wrong information was being circulated and discussed in the house. My ex just wants some publicity, it will all fade out,” said Bandagi.

Bandagi has kept her calm inside the house throughout her stint, except during a recent luxury budget task when Hina applied chilli powder mixed with medicinal gel on her face and she was seen crying and begging for mercy. Later, Bandagi got a bit aggressive and avenged herself by cutting Hina’s hair. “Hina is evil and insecure of her position. She gets extremely mean for the game. Among the entire celebrity clan, she has been a huge disappointment. She needs supporters around her to justify her statements. Once Priyank and Luv are evicted then we will see how strong she is,” said Bandagi.

After Bandagi's exit, three strong commoners remain in the house as the season enters its 10th week. "All three commoners, Arshi, Akash and Puneesh are playing strong and giving a tough fight to the celebrities,” she said. Further, talking about Arshi, Bandagi said, "But Arshi was good earlier, now she is playing a dirty game. For the first half season she was with Shilpa, and the second half she shifted on Hina’s side, but she has realised that it’s not working. Now she is confused whether she should be with Shilpa or Vikas, or stay with Hina. Once Priyank and Luv leave, Hina won’t be friendly with Arshi. Coming weeks will be bad for her.”

Further, talking about the contestants’ strategy, Bandagi predicted — “Celebrities will now target the commoners. Luv is saved by them, as he is getting Hina’s support. So the top three contenders who can go into nominations are Puneesh, Akash and Arshi. When these three are out, the game will begin among the top five,” said Bandagi, who considers Shilpa and Vikas as the most strong contestants in the house.

“Shilpa and Vikas are playing the game using their mind, not merely by words or emotions. If Puneesh survives then even his chances become brighter. People in the house want to break supporters, relationships, groups...it will be interesting to see who will be able to play solo, especially someone like Hina. Hiten doesn’t stand a chance. He may have a huge fan following, hence he has survived till now, but he is not deserving. He hasn't stood up for the right stance, at many instances and has just gone with the majority, which is very disappointing,” she added.