Bigg Boss 11, Episode 96, 5 January 2018: Shilpa, Hina, Vikas, Luv canvass votes at a mall

After being confined to the house for three months, Bigg Boss 11 contestants Hina, Shilpa, Vikas and Luv will finally meet the outside world. These are the four contestants who have been nominated this week. Akash and Puneesh are safe.

Friday night’s episode of Bigg Boss 11 begins with contestants waking up to the song 'Main Nikla' from Gadar – Ek Prem Katha. Hina and Luv have had a fall-out during the ‘BB Mountain’ task and Shilpa tells Luv to apologise to Hina, and remember the good things she has done for him. But Luv is not interested, as he feels that he has apologised many times.

Bigg Boss announces that the four nominated contestants will go to a shopping mall and ask the public to vote for them via a secret ballot. One person will be eliminated. The contestants are excited at the prospect. Hina says that Shilpa will have an upper hand as she is a Maharastrian. Puneesh hears this and suggests to Shilpa that she speak in Marathi when interacting with people at the mall.

But before they do that, the contestants will also have to defend themselves from each others' attacks in the house. Bigg Boss gets the four to take part in a debate. One by one, the contestants have to sit on a chair in the living area, while the other contestants have to point out their mistakes and flaws, giving reasons as to why they don’t deserve to be on the show. A lot of mud-slinging goes on during this interaction. First up is Hina: Vikas says that she keeps lazying around in the house all the time. Then Luv also sides with Vikas as he tells her that most of Hina's on-camera shots depict her lying in bed. Akash tells her that she is not a good sanchalak and that she plays dirty. Hina refutes it.

Shilpa tells Hina that she overreacts to every situation. Vikas tells Hina that she is aloof, does not get involved with the other contestants and that they have to approach her all the time. Luv tells Hina that even though he had told her he will be siding with Puneesh before the BB Mountain task, and she had agreed to it, still her ego was hurt and she forgot all the rules of the task to get ahead. Hina lashes out at him. Puneesh, too, says that she overreacts, and she is not a good listener. Later, Puneesh tells Luv and Akash in the garden area that Hina will lose the game and such personalities don’t end up winning the show.

Luv goes next, and Vikas tells him that he overreacts. Luv says that Vikas had a problem when he didn't react, and now has a problem that he is reacting. Hina says that Luv has played so well that even when he was nominated along with Hiten or with Priyank, he is the one who was saved. Hina also accuses him of suddenly playing the commoner card when his confidence level fell. Vikas later comes up to Hina and tells her that she saved Luv from nominations and so did he, but Luv never helped them. Luv walks into the living area and Vikas tells Luv and Hina to sort out their differences as they are in the house only for seven more days. But they both refuse and say that they are done with each other.

Vikas goes third and Hina tells Vikas that after his friends on the show were eliminated, he lost interest in the game. But Vikas says that's not true. Puneesh tells Vikas that he may be a mastermind but whenever he sees the game slipping from his hands, he gets depressed as he is very weak emotionally. Vikas tells Luv that he uses his friendships to save himself, but never returns the favour. Luv says that's not true.

Shilpa goes fourth and Vikas tells her that she is not really interested in the game — maybe it is because she is overconfident that she will win. Shilpa tells Vikas that no one has ever formed a team with her and or included her in the team. Hina tells Shilpa she is overconfident, and she needs to be more involved. Shilpa mentions that she does all the cooking, but Vikas says she can't see the other people who are working hard at keeping the house clean. After the task, Shilpa tells Puneesh that she has always tried to keep the contestants together as a family, while Hina and her ilk are happy when others are fighting.

Soon after, the four nominated contestants leave the house and Akash and Puneesh express their sorrow at not being able to get out. They say they deserved to go to the mall instead of the other four. Hordes of fans show up in support, holding banners and placards. The contestants take to the podium with their respective appeals as fans go vote for the ones they want to save. Keeping security concerns in mind, the four contestants are taken out of the mall.

The four contestants return to the house. The four nominated contestants, who are visibly nervous, are called into the room and told to keep the ballot box on the dining table. They can open it only when they are told to. Late at night, the contestants wonder who will be evicted. Vikas jokes that he lost out on few votes as some of his fans were left standing near the vanity van and couldn’t even enter the mall. Puneesh tells Vikas that he won’t be eliminated.

