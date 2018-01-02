Bigg Boss 11, Episode 92, 1 January 2018: Shilpa, Hina, Vikas, Luv get nominated

Tonight’s episode starts with Hina, Akash, Puneesh and Luv discussing how Vikas, who was once known as a ‘mastermind’, has been left all alone after all his friends have left. However, Hina does not want to leave Vikas isolated and says she will not leave him all alone even though he has been bad to her.

Later, Akash tells Hina that he does not want Shilpa to win and also that Shilpa has not been able to face him after his mother has taken her to task. Hina says that Akash’s mother was right to have questioned Shilpa. Hina also adds she just wants the best person to win and will not say that she does not see Shilpa as the winner.

Next morning, Hina is brooming the area where Shilpa does her make up and she criticises how dirty and disorganised Shilpa is. She says that the place is full of hair and her make-up box is all shabby. Vikas walks in and says that if his mother feels that Shilpa is brilliant, then she is. Hina says that they all are their real selves even if they might have many bad qualities. She says Shilpa is faking her character. Vikas adds that there is no difference between Shilpa and Arshi when it comes to cleanliness.

Later that night, Vikas is seen walking around alone as he has no one walking with him. Shilpa warns Puneesh to stay away from Vikas as he is not worthy of friendship and cannot be made an enemy as he can harm one if one goes against him. She says that Vikas will help him but if he gets on his wrong side then he will destroy him and he will not even get to know how he did it. Puneesh says that he is far more influential than others in the house and nobody in the house knows him as he has not really revealed his real self yet. They discuss Akash who has become very insecure at this juncture of the season. Akash has been going around screaming and shouting as he has been trying to convince people that he is the winner.

The ext morning starts with the 'Muqabla' song. Akash says that he does not see Shilpa anywhere in the top and does not think that she can be the winner.

Hina and Luv discuss how Vikas has been the cause of Hiten leaving and also that the term mastermind has backfired on him. Luv says that Puneesh is a brilliant player who has played in the background of Vikas and Shilpa throughout and now, he has kept the bond with Shilpa but stands against Vikas. Hina is seen doing some ‘black magic’ on Akash and says that today, the latter is sure to get nominated. Akash sits with a chain praying.

Big Boss has a special task and decides to put all the six remaining gharwale in a tight spot by asking them to rank themselves, with one being the highest and six, the lowest. But mutual consensus in the house is impossible without a little squabble and some disagreements. Akash is the first to speak up and suggests he should be No 1 as he has entertained everyone with his songs, moods and even actions. Vikas disagrees and says Shilpa deserves the first spot while Akash can find himself on the third or fourth spot.

The fight for the top rank continues as Hina says she sees herself claiming that position, because she feels that she is the best when it comes to doing any task or even entertaining people. Puneesh puts forth his argument saying that Shilpa, Hina and Vikas have come into the house with a celebrity status and a fan following while Luv, Akash and he have built their popularity from scratch and hence they deserve the top spots. Puneesh, Akash and Luv refuse to go anywhere lower than 1,2 and 3.

Akash argues that he sees himself as numero uno. Finally, to dilute the fight, the celebs agree to stand at the lower places. In the last few moments of the task, Bigg Boss adds a new twist and reveals that this task was a Nomination task and the top 2 are safe from eviction this week. Thus, Shilpa, Hina, Vikas and Luv get nominated, and Akash and Puneesh are safe.

Akash goes insane again and dances all over the house along with Puneesh as he thanks his mathaji ka mala. Luv prepares to leave as he says he is sure to go as he is between the celebs. Akash goes on saying that he has done so much in this house, more than anybody else. Shilpa is happy with the twist as she thinks that Vikas has chances of going this week. Shilpa tells Puneesh that she agreed to make Akash number one first and in spite of that, he is misbehaving with her. Puneesh, too, does not like this and tries to make Akash understand. Akash and Shilpa have an argument in the kitchen while Akash is seen to be his overconfident self. Shilpa says he is living on a khairat. Akash says that his mother was right when she warned him against Shilpa.

Hina is getting more and more irritated with Akash because of his misbehaviour and she feels that they should all give it back to him.. Later, Hina and Vikas are seen discussing as Hina is upset over their decision and the same with Vikas as they both feel they should have fought for their spot. They feel they were wrong in their decision and that too, in the second last week of the season.

Vikas names his list of top four which is Shilpa, Hina, Vikas and Akash to which Hina agrees. In the evening, they decide to have some fun as they do the ranking again and push Akash away with Shilpa and Hina taking the top spots. The housemates have a light moment as they wish Happy New Year together.