Bigg Boss 11, Episode 84, 24 December 2017: Salman Khan invites Mika Singh to play Santa Claus

Singer Mika Singh entered the Bigg Boss 11 house on Sunday as he went about performing with the host Salman Khan, introducing his new single 'Ali' to the audience and playing Santa to the contestants.

In order to uplift the audience and contestants' mood after Arshi Khan's rather shocking eviction from the house on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode this week, Salman invited Mika to the show. Mika sang, as Salman shook a leg, on some of their most popular numbers, including 'Jumme Ki Raat' from Sajid Nadiadwala's 2014 action entertainer Kick and 'Aaj Ki Party' from Kabir Khan's 2013 cross border drama Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Salman then played a game with Mika where he asked him to guess the former's songs through emoticons. Mika guessed a few correctly, including 'Jag Ghoomeya' from Ali Abbas Zafar's 2016 sports drama Sultan and 'Oonchi Hai Building' from David Dhawan's 1998 buddy comedy Judwaa. Mika even did an Anu Malik mimicry while crooning the latter song. Mika then dressed up as Santa Claus and entered the Bigg Boss house, spreading Christmas cheer and distributing custom-made gifts to the contestants. For example, while Akash was gifted a pacifier, Hina Khan got a pack of almonds, so that she can work on her memory.