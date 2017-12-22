Bigg Boss 11, Episode 81, 21 December 2017: Priyank boycotts Hina, as their friendship is over

This episode of Bigg Boss 11 begins with the second leg of the luxury budget task, 'BB Poultry Farm'. Shilpa's golden egg is sent on the nest. Arshi, who had decided to destroy it tries to snatch it, but Hina, Puneesh, Luv, Priyank and Vikas are protecting it. Vikas tells Arshi to be the bigger person and let Shilpa at least be the contender for captaincy. Akash keeps provoking Arshi saying she had no guts to destroy Shilpa’s egg but Vikas tells her to ignore Akash. The alarm rings and Shilpa becomes another contender. The next egg has Luv’s picture on it. Hina, Priyank, Vikas protect it, and Luv becomes yet another contender.

The task comes to an end and Hina, Shilpa, Priyank and Luv are announced to be the contenders of captaincy which is what Hina had wanted. Next morning the contestants wake up to the song, Desi Girlfrom Dostana. Vikas tells Priyank that Shilpa has been behaving weirdly with him. He adds that they protected Shilpa’s golden egg in the task, but actually she wanted them to destroy it, so that she could look like the vicitm as she knows to play the victim card really well.

Puneesh and Akash are in the garden area where they say that Priyank looks like a girl. They recall the time when Priyank wore a bikini. Akash adds that Priyank was looking like a girl with muscles. Priyank goes up to Hina and asks her if she missed him. They both have not been talking to each other as Hina wants his loyalty and she doesn’t like him spending more time with Vikas. She tells him to go and take care of Vikas, as he has been doing that since past couple of days. Priyank says that it was his duty to spend time with the friend who has been feeling sad and depressed.

Vikas decides to dress up well, but Hina mocks him and tells him that what he wears otherwise is much cooler than the formal outfit he is wearing now. She also pulls his leg and asks him if a girl is coming to see him, or whether he was going for a job interview. Akash adds that even if a girl comes in the house, she won’t look at Vikas. Puneesh and Shilpa, who are sitting besides Akash start laughing. These comments don’t go down well with Vikas, who asks Hina to not to comment on his clothes. Arshi compliments Vikas and tells him he is looking nice and should not listen to what others are saying.

Priyank, too, sides with Vikas and tells Hina to stop it and don’t say these things to Vikas if he’s not liking it. Hina loses her cool on Priyank and tells him to stay out of it. Priyank adds that she should not poke Vikas, as he is his friend, too, like her. They get into a massive argument while their third friend Luv gets caught between them and doesn't know how to deal with the situation. Vikas changes his clothes and Puneesh asks him not to and tells him that it was all a joke and nothing serious. Vikas locks himself in the loo and starts crying and says he knows that he doesn’t look good, but these comments were too much. Priyank and Arshi console him.

Priyank loses it further and tells Arshi that he will not talk to Hina ever even if she comes to him. Vikas breaks down and says Hina is making him feel ugly. Shilpa, Hina and Akash, who are in the garden say that Vikas is doing this on purpose as he wants attention.

Luv and Hina are talking to each other wherein the former tells her that Priyank has moved to the other side which she can't digest. Luv tells her that she shouldn’t have yelled at Priyank and she shouldn’t point out about his bond with Vikas. Hina tells him that Priyank could have asked Vikas to not take her comments seriously rather than hitting back at her. Hina also says that why didn’t Priyank stop Vikas when he was getting physical with her and Shilpa during the Poultry Farm task.

Akash, Shilpa, Hina, Puneesh and Luv are at the dining table and Akash keeps mocking Vikas. Priyank, Arshi and Vikas, who are in the bedroom look at this and Priyank says that this is what Hina did and there is no difference between Hina and Akash as their behaviour is similar.

Bigg Boss announces that the housemates have to select three housemates, who will go to the kaal kothri this week. They have to decide unanimously. Akash is the first one to take Vikas’ name for his ‘behaviour’ with Hina and Shilpa during the task. Hina seconds. On this, Vikas and Hina get into an argument again about their behaviour during the task. Hina says that Vikas touched her during the task, which was wrong and Vikas says that it was she who touched him first. They both swear on their mothers and say that they didn’t do it intentionally. Priyank, who has been angry with Hina sides with Vikas. This doesn’t go down well with Hina and she argues with Priyank again. This time Priyank tells her that she lost a friend and that he is dead for her. Luv and Puneesh take Arshi's name for her bad behaviour with Shilpa.

Finally, Vikas, Arshi and Akash decide to go to kaal kothri. Akash voluntarily decides to go to jail to harass Vikas and Arshi. Puneesh tells Akash that he has to make Arshi’s life a living hell in the jail, and he agrees and adds that he will trouble Vikas too. Shilpa asks them not to. Shilpa also apologises to Arshi for taking her name to go to jail, but Akash says that he has to take revenge from Arshi. As soon as they enter the jail, Akash starts passing mean comments on both Vikas and Arshi but they don’t react.We have to wait and watch that for how long would Vikas and Arshi tolerate Akash's bad behaviour inside the jail.