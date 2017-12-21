Bigg Boss 11, Episode 80, 20 December 2017: Shilpa, Hina rejoice as Vikas loses captaincy

With immense difficulty and hardships, the first day of Bigg Boss Poultry farm concluded with Hina Khan qualifying as the sole contender for captaincy. Today was yet another day for the task, and Akash, Vikas, Priyank, Shilpa and Luv have their goals set on the golden egg; as they all want to join Hina in the final task for captaincy.

The episode begins with the war of words between Shilpa and Arshi in the kitchen area as the latter does not leave a single opportunity to hurt Shilpa. Arshi goes to an extent saying that at the age of 40, Shilpa had come to participate in Bigg Boss, and that she would not even look at her in the outside world. To irritate Shilpa further, Arshi starts muttering, 'Botox, Botox'. Shilpa gets upset as she shares her feelings with Puneesh and tells him how she is disgusted with Arshi and Akash's behaviour. Akash goes as far as taking a dig at Hiten, too, as he says that he would be far ahead of him at 40.

Even as Hiten has been voted out, he was the topic of discussion for a major portion of the show today. Hina and Luv tell Priyank about how they saw a paper in the washroom in which Vikas has confessed that he let Hiten go for the sake of Priyank. Priyank says that probably this is his strategy and Hina confirms that Vikas does want to make his alliances strong in the house.

Next morning, as the contestants gear up for the task, Luv is informed by Priyank that Vikas is doubtful that Luv is playing for Hina. Luv tries to talk about it to Vikas who says he does not believe until he sees.

Arshi clearly does not want Shilpa as a contender for captaincy and says that she wants to break her egg. For the first time, Shilpa is seen getting emotional; she sits alone in the washroom area and cries as she cannot tolerate people around her anymore. But then, she feels she has to be strong as she has seen worse outside.

Hina tells Luv and Priyank that she wants them to support her exclusively while Priyank and Luv play their own games as they want to support Vikas as well. Hina now goes ahead to try manipulate Shilpa as she tells Puneesh and Shilpa about the letter Vikas wrote for Hiten and she happily goes to tell Priyank and Luv that she told this all to Shilpa. Luv loses it at her as he asks her why she is going around talking here and there. Luv now goes on to convince Vikas that he did not talk about anything to anyone.

In Hina’s presence, Vikas talks to Priyank asking him when he ever told him that he would chose him over Hiten. Priyank finds himself in a soup and he starts blabbering with both, Hina and Vikas, cross questioning him from different directions. Priyank finally tells Hina and Vikas that he thought Vikas implied that. This angers Hina and she yells at Priyank for telling her lies and putting her in the spot.

Priyank still tries to explain which actually makes no sense as he has already proved that he has been lying. Vikas makes it very clear that he would never choose Priyank over Hiten. Hina goes to Shilpa and tells her that Vikas never said this and it was all Priyank’s lie. Later, Luv, Hina and Shilpa discuss if this is Vikas and Priyank’s plan together. Shilpa makes a point that probably Priyank is scared of Vikas as he has to work with him outside and that his contract papers were with Vikas. To this, Luv points out that how Priyank has been going around abusing Vikas and once Vikas sees the videos he will surely get angry. Hina asks Priyank to tell her only the truth and Priyank says that he has decided to never speak to Hina about Vikas or vice versa.

The game begins with Akash’s egg and Puneesh throws it into the pool without any efforts. But it is war time as soon as Vikas’s egg comes out. Vikas, Arshi, Priyank, Luv and Puneesh protect the egg. Hina tries to climb on them and snatch the egg as Vikas and the others fight and she gets hurt. Further, Vikas, in the process to protect his egg, falls over Hina that leads to an intense fight between them. She plays her cards well and goes on to accuse Vikas of touching her inappropriately. In his defense, Vikas says that Hina is simply taking advantage of being a woman.

Next, Hina starts provoking Vikas as she says that it was Vikas who let Hiten go. She also brings in Hiten’s wife Gauri into all this. Later, Shilpa and Hina try to instigate Luv against Vikas. And it is Akash who becomes the game changer. All of a sudden, he gets up and while playing around, he takes Vikas’ egg and drops it inside the pool. Hina and Shilpa dance with joy while Akash keeps saying he was the best, and he was the only man in the house. Vikas and Arshi feel sad about it. Luv confesses to Hina that he could have saved Vikas but he did not. Hina says she has had enough of Vikas and she wants him gone.

Priyank’s egg is next and Akash attacks once again but he is not successful with his trick this time, although he says he got his required TRP. After Hina, Priyank becomes the next contender for captaincy, and with four eggs already in the pool, the housemates decide to choose the contenders without playing any further. They draw up names of Hina, Priyank, Luv and Shilpa but Arshi does not agree with Shilpa becoming the contender as she feels that she was the worst performer of the task. Puneesh, Akash and Shilpa discuss making Luv the captain.