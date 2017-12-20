Bigg Boss 11, Episode 79, 19 December 2017: Shilpa and Hina unite against Vikas

Tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 11 begins with Vikas confronting Arshi, who is often seen passing on secrets and instigating people. He tells her to stop creating differences between him and Puneesh. Arshi, apparently, told Puneesh that Vikas does not care about him anymore now that he is friends with Priyank again.

Arshi counter-confronts Puneesh and the three get into an argument. On the other hand, Luv and Hina are in conversation wherein he tells her that he is hurt. A few days ago, Hina and Priyank were in conversation where they said that Luv has feelings for Hina despite knowing that the latter is in a relationship. This clip was shown to Luv over the weekend and he got upset about it and Luv had stopped being friends with them. Luv asks Hina to apologise but she refuses.

Their argument intensifies and Luv tells her that she should not talk shit about him. Hina tells him that he has a lot of ego and will be alone in life because of this which infuriates him further. Priyank comes in and takes Hina away. She starts crying and tells Priyank that she does not like Luv’s behaviour with her. She accuses Luv of behaving badly with her in front of Salman Khan.

A few minutes later, they are in the garden area where Hina apologises to Luv and vice versa. She tells him that she does not want his sorry and does not want to talk to him anymore. She will wish well for him always even he becomes friends with others. Luv walks away and comes inside the house.

The next morning, contestants wake up to the song, 'Kukkad Kamaal Da' from Student Of The Year. Arshi keeps wishing good morning to Akash but he refuses to respond. Vikas turns peacemaker between Priyank and Luv and asks them to hug each other and let the bygones be bygones. Shilpa and Puneesh, who are at the dining table, are watching them. Shilpa is happy for Luv and Priyank but Puneesh says that this is Vikas’ new strategy and that he must have told Priyank not to lose out on Luv.

Vikas reads a letter from Bigg Boss which says that since Akash did not follow the punishment of eating satvik (simple, non-spicy) food, there will be no luxury budget this week. However, they get another chance to reclaim it through the luxury budget task, BB Poultry Farm.

As part of this task, the garden area has been transformed into a poultry farm while the housemates are the owners of it. Every time an alarm rings, a golden egg will be sent in the nest and it will have a picture of a housemate. This egg denotes the chance at the captaincy for that housemate. The housemate has to protect their egg if they have to compete for the captaincy as the other housemates can throw the egg in the swimming pool. For the successful completion of this task, there have to be at least four eggs in the swimming pool which means those four people will have to let go off their chance to become the captain. Shilpa is the sanchalak (moderator) as well as a participant in this task.

The first golden egg that is sent has Puneesh’s picture on it. Akash, who had earlier decided not to participate in the task, suddenly comes out of nowhere and throws Puneesh’s egg in the swimming pool before he realises what is happening. Puneesh is angry but he does not show it. Shilpa tells Puneesh that he should have been alert. Hina reprimands Akash asking him why he is so disinterested in the task considering he has been wanting to become the captain for past 12 weeks but he tells her that he is not interested in living in the house anymore.

Luv apologises to Hina again and after a lot of convincing, she accepts and they become friends again. The next egg that is sent has Hina’s picture on it. She sits beside it to protect it and tells them that she wants to be the captain this time as last time she was very close to being one but Hiten had followed Vikas' game plan. Priyank and Luv also sit with Hina to protect her egg. Shilpa comes up to the trio and tells them that she will throw Vikas’ egg into the pool. Hina, too, does not want Vikas as a contender and teams up with Shilpa. Besides herself, Hina wants Shilpa, Priyank and Luv to be the contenders for captaincy.

Vikas tries to take Hina’s egg but Luv and Priyank stop him. The next alarm rings and Hina’s egg is not in the swimming pool which means she is one of the contenders for the captaincy. Shilpa keeps it back in the original spot. The next to be sent is Arshi’s. As Hina tries to snatch it away from her. Puneesh and Vikas come to save it. Luv and Priyank also join Hina and they all get into a snatch fight. It gets dirty but Priyank manages to snatch the egg away from Vikas and throws it into the pool. Of course, this does not go down well with Arshi as Priyank had promised her that he will help her in the task.

Arshi lashes out at Priyank for not keeping his promise and also at Hina for getting too violent in the task. Out of frustration, Arshi also screams at Shilpa for not helping her even as she has decided and told a few others to not let Shilpa be the contender for captaincy. But Shilpa tells her that she will never let her be the contender since she lost her captaincy because of her (Arshi). Meanwhile, Hina cannot fathom why Priyank is playing from both sides – he is with her and Luv, and with Vikas’ team as well.