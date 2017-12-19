Bigg Boss 11, Episode 78, 18 December, 2017: Seven out of top eight contestants get nominated

Tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 11 starts with contestants waking up to the song, 'Saturday Saturday' from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. But before that, Priyank can be seen applying antiseptic on Vikas' injured foot.

Hina tells Priyank that Vikas will now try and come close to them again now that his close friend Hiten has been eliminated. Looking at Hiten’s bed, Shilpa tells Puneesh that she is feeling weird now that Hiten has gone. Vikas and Priyank are at the dining table where the former tells him that Hiten trusted the wrong people, pointing out at Shilpa whereas Shilpa reveals to Puneesh that Vikas told her that if she did not save Hiten, it is fine as it was all part of the game.

Shilpa is not apologetic about eliminating Hiten as she tells Puneesh that she saw Hiten as the winner and she just eliminated a strong contender and did nothing wrong in that. Everyone is playing a game and so did she. Puneesh agrees. She apologises and says, “I am sorry Hiten.” She also tells Puneesh to not to trust anybody, including her.

Vikas and Puneesh are in the garden area where they discuss nominations in code language, which is strictly against the rules of the show. It just catches on and everybody, except Hina, start discussing nominations using the code words that has been attributed to each contestant. Arshi and Luv are seen frantically talking about who they would or rather should nominate. Shilpa tells Puneesh and Luv that she wants to be nominated and Puneesh tells her what the other housemates have been discussing about her in terms of nominations.

Akash, who has been punished and asked to eat only boiled food, decides to make food for himself. Other contestants ask him not to disrespect Bigg Boss and that it would also affect their luxury budget but he does not listen to them and makes paranthas for himself. Shilpa and Vikas say that he wants some more screen time and hence is doing this. As Vikas and Priyank are spending more time with each other, Shilpa tells Puneesh that now she feels that she did the right thing by voting out Hiten as now she can see the real face of Vikas and Priyank. The latter two were fighting all this while and are suddenly close again.

Arshi tries to discuss the nominations with Priyank in code language and asks him if he wants to eat a crab (referring to Akash) from Hong Kong (referring to Hina). He tells her that he wants to eat the crab but not from Honk Kong, suggesting that he is ready to nominate Akash but not Hina yet. Priyank tells Hina that they are discussing the nominations and it is Luv who is also involved in plotting against Hina. Priyank says he is disappointed with Luv, whereas Hina does not bother much.

Shilpa, Puneesh and Luv continue to manipulate the nominations by referring Vikas as bheja fry, Arshi as saanp (snake) and Priyank as muscles. Next morning, Vikas and Priyank are working out in the garden area. Shilpa and Puneesh again wonder that how these two have gotten so close to each other again. Priyank tells Vikas that they should not fight till the time they are inside the house.

Hina tells Vikas and Priyank that Shilpa is getting irritated now that she is not getting to cook or go in the kitchen, and Vikas says that kitchen chores and cooking is like a stress-buster for her.

With nomination being discussed left, right and centre, Arshi asks Luv to nominate Hina and Akash. He tells her that he cannot guarantee about Hina but can nominate Priyank instead of Hina. Luv, who seems to have gained lot of confidence after surviving week after week, indirectly asks Akash to nominate Puneesh.

Bigg Boss summons all the housemates in the living area and congratulates the top eight contestants for coming so far in the show. But immediately reprimands them for discussing nominations blatantly, and shows them their clips while they were discussing the nominations in code language. After seeing the footage, Hina jumps with joy and tells that she was the only one to not discuss the nominations. Hence Bigg Boss nominates all the contestants except Hina for this week. Bigg Boss tells them it is sad that they are in the 12th week and seven out of eight contestants have been nominated.

Priyank tells Hina that he got embroiled in this unnecessarily. Hina tells him that no one came to her because they knew she would not listen to them. She also says that she is clear who are those two contestants she wants to nominate, who may or may not get eliminated. Arshi tells Hina that it was all a joke and it was not serious plotting and planning. Akash and Arshi are in the kitchen where Akash, looking miffed with her, asks her not to talk to him as he has seen her plotting against him. He says that he does not want to live inside the house and wants to go home as he is fed up of everybody.