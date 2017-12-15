Bigg Boss 11, Episode 74, 14 December 2017: Hina sees unseen footage of Shilpa laughing, making fun of her

Tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 11 starts with Vikas telling Hiten that Priyank crossed the line during the Lab task that involved invoking several emotions. Priyank wore a bikini and called Vikas “guchipu”, which is something Vikas and his mother call each other.

He tells Hiten that Priyank knows this and yet he expected him to laugh, but it was not funny. Priyank on the other hand confides in Arshi saying that he must have hurt Vikas but the fact is that he is grateful to him, and that he has done things for him that parents do. Inspite of Priyank telling Arshi that she should not share this with Vikas, she goes up to Vikas and tells him that Priyank told her how he loves him. Vikas further gets angry and tells Arshi that all this is his drama and it was not right to make fun of his mom and his nicknames after wearing a bikini. He adds that Priyank only knows to use people.

Vikas goes up to Priyank and starts yelling at him. Hiten tries to calm him down and tells Vikas that Priyank apologised to everyone, but Vikas tells him that he never said sorry to him. Priyank joins his hands and apologises to Vikas, but the latter is adamant and he doesn’t want to forgive him. Akash and Hina, who are inside in the bedroom, say that Vikas is overreacting. As Vikas, Hiten, Shilpa, Puneesh and Arshi are still discussing about Priyank’s behaviour, Hina, Luv and Priyank deliberately start playing in the garden area which further irritates Vikas. Shilpa tells him to ignore them.

Next morning contestants wake up to the song, Duniya Waale Very Good. Akash continues to sleep and an alarm rings again. Arshi being the captain of the house asks Akash to get up, but he doesn’t and tells her now that she is on Shilpa’s side, she is being mean to him (Akash). Akash boycotts both Shilpa and Arshi. While talking to Big Boss, Shilpa says that it’s become extremely difficult to tolerate Akash. Hiten tells Arshi that she has encouraged him all this while and latter retorts saying that if anything goes wrong, everybody blames her, or Hina.

Bigg Boss announces that it’s time to select contestants who will go to kaal kothri this week. Arshi is asked to pick one housemate and she names Akash for breaking the rules again and again. Bigg Boss asks the rest of the contestants except Arshi and Akash to select two contestants unanimously, who were the weak performers in the BB Lab Task.

Hina mentions Shilpa’s name but latter argues with her. Priyank opts to go to jail as he has not been there ever. Vikas says that they should vote and not make it look like Priyank was doing a favour. On this, Priyank loses his cool and calls Vikas mad. Hina tells Priyank that Vikas’ problem is that Priyank will come across as a bigger person. Finally, they pick, Hiten and Priyank, who will join Akash in kaal kothri. Vikas tells Hiten that Priyank wanted to go to jail because he wanted more screen time and Hiten finds this weird.

While he’s in jail, Priyank tells Luv that Vikas played it very dirty during the task and he is no one to judge how he’s behaving with Benafsha and Hina. He adds that Vikas is always trying to put him and Hina down.

Bigg Boss introduces a task wherein Arshi gets an opportunity to see some unseen footage from the house. Along with her, she can select two contestants, who will also get the same privilege. Soon everyone start convincing Arshi. Hina tells her that she knows that a lot of people talk behind her back and she wants to see it now rather than wait to get out of the house. Arshi picks Hina and Vikas.

Arshi and Shilpa get into an argument as she tells the latter that she uses tap water while cooking. Arshi tells this to Hina and she goes up to Shilpa and asks her not to use tap water and use water from RO. Shilpa argues saying that the water gets boiled during cooking. But Shilpa gets angry and tells Hina that she won’t come in the kitchen any more. Hina says it's her lookout and she can’t cook using tap water since it’s muddy. Luv and Puneesh say that they have been having the food for two and a half months and there was no point to create an issue.

Shilpa locks herself inside the bathroom. Arshi and Vikas convince her to come out, but she doesn’t. Finally Shilpa comes out and Vikas makes her understand. Shilpa says that Hina has not learnt science and that water gets boiled. Vikas says that the way Hina spoke to her was wrong, and Puneesh sides with Shilpa and tells Vikas that Shilpa will not enter the kitchen and that is when Hina will know.

Arshi is called in the activity room and she is shown the footage where Hina, Priyank, Benafsha and Luv discussed the colour of her inner wear, and how Hina later denied during the courtroom task that Luv was not part of this. Another footage that she’s shown was when Bandgi got eliminated and Puneesh told Akash that he won’t let Arshi go ahead in the game. Arshi tells them that she saw the videos, and Hina tells her that they didn’t make fun of her and it was a normal conversation. Arshi agrees.

Next is Hina’s turn to watch the footage. She is shown that how Puneesh, in the presence of Hiten, Shilpa, Vikas and Arshi, is telling Hiten that he was the only celebrity in the house in true sense, whereas Hina didn’t deserve to be one, and that she keeps discriminating between class. Puneesh and Arshi say that even if a dog will bark at Hina, she will bark back. Next, she is shown how Shilpa’s mocking and making fun of her when Hina’s boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal had come to meet her in the house. When he was leaving, Hina was inconsolable and she'd run till the gate after he'd left. Shilpa had imitated her actions. Hina starts crying on seeing the footage, but she controls herself and comes out of the activity room.