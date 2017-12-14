Bigg Boss 11, Episode 73, 13 December 2017: Hina, Priyank take revenge on Vikas

Tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 11 begins with the contestants waking up to the song 'Emotional Atyachar from the film Dev D considering that the contestants are on the second leg of the luxury budget task of 'Bigg Boss 11 Lab'. Akash is upset with Vikas over the task as the latter had gone a bit overboard in making him angry.

Akash points out to everyone that Shilpa always has to say something when it comes to Vikas’ arguments with others. Shilpa reminds him that he told them last night that he wants to set a good example in front of the nation and he is not doing a good job of it. Further, Akash tells Vikas that he lost all the respect that he earned. But Vikas consoles him saying that he still likes him, and hugs him. When they get into an argument again, Puneesh jokes that Akash will burn Vikas’ effigy once they are out of the house.

Hina is singing in the shower when Hiten and Priyank decide to have some fun outside in the washroom area. Both of them keep mimicking to the songs she is singing. Priyank later comes to the camera and tells that whatever he will say during the task as a 'karmachari', is a mix of truth and lies and it is for entertainment only. Today it is the other team's, consisting of Hina, Hiten, Priyank and Akash, turn to don the hat of 'karmacharis' in the luxury budget task. It is their responsibility to get specific emotions out of the 'Robots' that include, Vikas, Shilpa, Arshi and Luv.

The second leg of the task begins and the first emotion is ‘anger’. Hina targets Vikas and gives it back to him on whatever he had told her yesterday that she does everything for the cameras. Priyank takes over and provokes Vikas in various ways. He says that Vikas’ brother is his brother too, and his mother is his mother too, but he has realised that they both are different from him. He ‘exposes’ Vikas saying that the latter had suggested Benafsha to start a love triangle with Priyank. Then they both go to Luv and Priyank tells him that he should not have felt bad when Priyank abused him because they discuss abuses in general. He makes fun of Luv’s dancing skills.

To instigate Arshi, Priyank orders Akash to perform some tasks like just standing, sleeping, going in the pool, thereby making fun of Arshi that how she follows Vikas’ orders blindly and she does not use her own brain. Hina also brings in Vikas’ actor friend, Karan Patel, into the picture to provoke him. Karan had entered the house over the weekend for a brief period of time and had accused Hina of saying negative things and later denying it. Hina tells Vikas that she did this just two times in two and a half months. She again challenges Karan to stay in the house for 24 hours. During the break, Priyank reveals to Hina that the Benafsha bit he said to Vikas was not true. Hina questions him why he did that, and Priyank said it was just for the game.

The next emotion is 'crying' and Priyank does succeed in this one to some extent. Since Priyank is very close to Vikas, he tells latter that he is the one who advised him on his career and made him part of his family. Although Vikas rejected him initially, but it is because of him that he got into showbiz. Vikas gets emotional on this.

But the 'karmacharis' fail completely in their task to evoke laughter. Priyank and Akash wear a bikini and Hiten dresses up as a woman but their act falls flat as they could not make any of the ‘robots’ react or laugh. In fact, Akash's act is called disgusting by everyone. As the alarm rings, Vikas goes up to Hiten, hugs him and tells him that he was really good in the task and that he is proud of him. Vikas, Arshi and Shilpa say that Akash crossed all limits and he was very vulgar, and that Hina should have stopped him. Shilpa is not surprised and says that she was expecting this from Akash. Hiten conveys this to Hina and tells her that they should not have sent Akash first. The next emotion is ‘anger’. But again, none of the 'karmacharis' are successful in provoking any of the ‘robots’.

The task comes to an end. Puneesh, who is the sanchalak (moderator) of the task announces that Vikas, Shilpa, Arshi and Luv have won the task by a huge margin. Luv is upset and tells Hina that Priyank went a bit overboard by calling him zero during the task whereas he had not stretched himself too far when he had to provoke Priyank yesterday. But Hina calms him down. Hiten tells Akash that he made the task look vulgar. Akash accepts that he was at fault but at the same time, whatever he did, he had got an approval from his team members.