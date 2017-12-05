Bigg Boss 11, Episode 64, 4 December 2017: Vikas nominates Shilpa, Akash-Arshi fight intensifies

This episode of Bigg Boss 11 begins with contestants waking up to the song, Gandi Baat. Shilpa tells Puneesh that she felt suffocated when both, he and Bandagi, before her evictions, went to the secret room. She felt it was as if they were leaving her home. Shilpa tells that everyone was sad, except Arshi. She advises him to keep his emotions aside and play the game as he had the potential. Akash and Arshi’s relations are not the same anymore and Akash is seen instigating and irritating her all the time, so much so that Arshi tells Akash not to talk to her. He says it out loud to everyone that Arshi considers herself to be hotter than Sunny Leone and Katrina Kaif. He calls her cheap and makes fun of her.

Arshi asks Priyank and Luv that who will they support, her or Akash, and they tell her that both of them will be by her side. Vikas tells Arshi that no one will support Akash except Puneesh, and that he can do anything to be in the game. Luv tells Arshi that Akash knows he will get nominated and that is why he is doing all this. Puneesh tells Vikas that it’s Arshi, who needs support and not Akash. Vikas replies by saying that he should be careful of Akash as he said that Bandagi has been eliminated and now he will use him(Puneesh).

Luv and Priyank are in the garden area where Priyank says that Hina is mad at him because he called her insecure during the swimming pool task yesterday. He adds that Hina was making a mountain out of mole-hill.

Bigg Boss introduces a task wherein the women of the house, Shilpa, Hina are Arshi are the queens for some hours and they all get two male contestants each, who will be their slaves looking after their needs. Hina makes Luv and Puneesh wear a sari and applies them lipstick, while Arshi wants a massage from Hiten. Hina gets Puneesh and Luv to give her a foot massage. Shilpa she gives loads of cleaning job to Priyank and Akash, and Hiten, who is fed up of Arshi, hoped that he was Shilpa's slave.

Arshi asks Hiten to take off his T-shirt. Vikas throws Hiten in the pool and Arshi takes a dip too. Vikas also joins them. And they both start singing, Ek Hazaaron mein meri behna hai, for Arshi.

Now it’s time for nominations. Since Vikas is the captain, he is safe. Shilpa is called inside the confession room and she is asked to save one contestant, except Vikas. She saves Puneesh. Luv is called next, and he faces a dilemma between Hina and Priyank. But goes on to save Hina as she saved him more than once before. Puneesh saves Shilpa because he has been by his side when no one was. Hina saves Priyank because he feels a change in his behaviour, and he has been improving. Hiten saves Shilpa as he feels she is playing a good game. Priyank saves Arshi because he feels guilty of what he said to her, and it’s like atonement for him. Arshi saves Hiten because she thinks he is an understanding person. Akash saves Shilpa because he feels that Shilpa will be back in her element again and India wants to see that.

Bigg Boss announces that Luv and Akash have been nominated since none of the housemates saved them. Vikas gets a special power wherein he gets to save one person from Luv and Akash and replace him by nominating someone from the safe lot. Vikas is in a fix, he takes some time to think and saves Luv and nominates Shilpa as he feels that she is a strong contender.

Everyone starts discussing and Priyank tells Luv that Shilpa won’t go as she is strong. Shilpa is surprised that Akash saved her. Vikas tells Shilpa that he wanted the strongest contender against Akash and hence he nominated her. Akash tells Arshi, Shilpa and Puneesh that he doesn’t mind going as he has come a long way on the show. Arshi tells Akash that she would have saved him had he not behaved badly with her.

Arshi and Akash get into another argument during which he calls her fake. Priyank comes up to Hina and apologises to her. She tells him that she is not okay and asks him not to be sorry on the things that have been damaged. He hugs her, and she tells him that if he would have said she is less confident, then it would have been okay, but he shouldn’t have said that she is insecure. She tells him that he gave a point of view to others by saying that on national television.

Arshi asks Akash that why is he taking Shilpa’s side all of a sudden, and Akash tells her that she is his friend. Akash curses her, but Shilpa asks him not to. Puneesh points out that Vikas wanted to save Luv previously, too. They all are surprised that he survived on the show so far, and Shilpa says it’s destiny. She also adds that Arshi is definitely not going to be the winner.

Puneesh has been missing Bandagi and he breaks down sitting alone on the couch. While Arshi makes fun of him in the bedroom, Hiten and Hina sympathize with Puneesh. Soon after, Hina and Priyank realise that Luv was behaving weird with them. Hina feels he is upset because both of them didn’t save him during nominations. He got saved because of Vikas. Hina regrets saying that they could have saved Luv had they planned well.