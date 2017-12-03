Bigg Boss 11, Episode 62, 02 December 2017: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif promote Tiger Zinda Hai

Salman Khan returned with yet another Weekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 11. Since he has been feeling under the weather and his voice isn't the same, he told viewers that they should not get used to his “sexy” voice as it would last only for a few days more, hopefully. Salman showed us some unseen footage from the house where Akash joked about how if Bandgi gets evicted this week, a new love story will emerge between Shilpa and Puneesh. Hina, however, didn't approve of the joke.

Hiten, Puneesh and Shilpa were chatting garden area. Hiten wondered what had gotten into Arshi and Akash because they had been behaving badly with Shilpa. Shilpa asserted that she had a lot of patience and that she can bear this. When Arshi came up to Shilpa and tried to talk to her, but Shilpa told her to stay away and made it clear that she doesn’t want a reconciliation.

Salman met the contestants through the ME TV. He told Hiten that as per popular demand, he must wear a pair of shorts and show off his waxed legs; Hiten was also made to dance to 'Chikni Chameli', and Priyank joined him. Salman also indirectly reprimanded Akash for his crass joke on Puneesh and Shilpa.

He then asked the Bigg Boss 11 contestants to pick the villain of the house for this week. Most of them chose Puneesh because he uses abusive language and also because he threw around food during an argument with Akash. Puneesh was made to stand in the witness box placed in the living room. Salman seconded the housemates' decision. Puneesh tried to defend himself by talking about how he was treated in the 'Gulliver vs Lilliputians' task, but he could not be convincing.

Salman told Bandgi that she supported Puneesh in all of his misbehaviour, and Hina agreed. Puneesh said that everyone in the house takes advantage of his temper issues, and instigates him on purpose. Salman asked Puneesh to step down from the witness box, and asked Hina to stand in it because she got the second highest number of votes. Salman said that while in the movies, villains are looked up to for their dirty work, in the Bigg Boss house, their behaviour is an indicator of their true personalities. He asked Hina where she got the idea to use chili powder in a task from, and she revealed that it wasn't her idea alone. But she accepted that it was wrong on her part to do so, and accepted her mistake. Salman then got Bandgi to explain her side of the story, and she spoke about how she was forced to quit the task because the powder went into her eyes and she couldn't see.

The Appy Fizz caller of the week, who was a big fan of Shilpa, asked her how she was dealing Akash and Arshi's bad behavior so patiently. The caller also told Shilpa that it was a result of her karma, and this made everyone laugh.

Salman then introduced the guest of the night, Katrina Kaif. Katrina made a smashing entry by dancing with Salman to the song 'Swag Se Swaagat' from their upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai. Salman thanked his fans for their tremendous response to 'Swag Se Swagat' and he announced that they will launch the second song 'Dil Diya Gallan'.

Salman got Katrina to play a game where she was shown two pictures on a screen and had to pick one. The first set of pictures were of Anil Kapoor and Akshaye Khanna, and she chose Anil, because he has taught her a lot. The next set was Anil and Akshay Kumar, and this time, she chose Akshay. The third set was Akshay and Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman advised her to pick SRK as she is doing a film with him. But she didn't pay head to him and chose Akshay. The last choice was between Aamir and Salman. She joked about picking Aamir now that she has finished shooting Tiger Zinda Hai, and Salman replied by saying that he would understand. But she still selected Salman.

Salman also made Katrina take a lie detector test; he asked her who her favourite co-star was after him. She picked Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan. Salman asks her if it’s true that she didn’t like him when they met for the first time. She immediately said, "That's not true," and a green light lit up on the chair. Now it was time for Salman to face Katrina’s questions; she told him that she will avenge all those people who have been put into in a tight spot on the show because of him. Salman declared that he will only lie. Katrina asked Salman if he will ever get married and Salman said that people tell him the age to get married is now gone. Th red light beeped on the chair. Salman said 'yes' to Katrina when she asked him if she is his favourite co-star, and the red light beeped again.