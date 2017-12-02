Bigg Boss 11, Episode 61, 1 December 2017 update: Vikas declared new captain

Even as the storm has settled down post luxury budget task, and the ‘offenders’ — Puneesh, Bandgi and Arshi — are peacefully spending time in jail, anxiety among the contestants is growing as days are passing by. After eight weeks, the housemates have now realised that they can’t trust anyone. The latest episode of Bigg Boss 11 began with Vikas ending his friendship with Arshi, who is miffed with Vikas for not supporting her in various situations. Arshi, in a childish manner, tells Hiten to stop talking to Vikas but he tells her that he is the only friend he has and he will never do that. Hiten pulls her leg saying that she can drop him and continue being friends with Priyank.

The contestants wake up to the song, 'DJ Waale Babu'. Shilpa brings tea for Vikas and she gives it to Hina too but the latter returns it to her saying that she doesn’t want any favours from Shilpa, because she will talk about it for at least a week. Arshi writes ‘I love VG’ on the wall of the kaal kothri. Vikas tells her that he won’t reconcile with her but Arshi tells him that she didn’t understand him, and now she does. Bigg Boss announces that Arshi, Bandgi and Puneesh’s punishment has come to an end.

On Friday, Arshi has only Shilpa on her mind. She spends every single moment taunting and complaining about her not realising that Shilpa was getting lot of footage with her act. After instigating Hiten against Shilpa, Arshi gets into an argument with her in the kitchen and says that she didn’t bring her any food while she was in jail though she offered it to Puneesh and Bandgi. Arshi tells Shilpa that when the latter was in jail, she regularly brought food for her. Shilpa doesn’t give any justification and tells Arshi that she is "the worst woman she has met" while Arshi tells her that she is ashamed of herself that she called her her mother.

Shilpa confides in Bandgi about all of the drama and begins to cry saying that she did ask Arshi for food. Hiten joins the conversation to clear the matter. He tells Arshi that although Shilpa didn’t ask her personally, she did offer to make separate food for Arshi, since she doesn’t like potatoes. But Arshi persistently complains that why didn’t Shilpa ask her directly the way she did with Puneesh and Bandgi. In the washroom area, Puneesh, who is Shilpa’s supporter, tells Shilpa that Akash and Arshi have used her. Arshi once again starts harassing Shilpa and tells her that most of the things she does are for the camera.

Hiten’s captaincy tenure has come to an end, and Bigg Boss asks the housemates to select two names, who will compete with each other for captaincy. Of course, arguments begin and finally Vikas and Priyank, the two sanchalaks of the luxury budget task, are chosen to compete for captaincy.

Vikas tells Akash that he will have to support him if required in the captaincy task. As Shilpa is cutting vegetables in the living area, Arshi goes and sits besides her hoping that Shilpa will acknowledge her presence but Shilpa ignores her completely. Arshi walks out saying that Shilpa can’t keep relationships and that she will have no one in her life. Shilpa quietly walks away and goes into the kitchen. The entire house is amused with the drama that is unfolding between Shilpa and Arshi.

Bigg Boss introduces the captaincy task wherein both the contenders will be the DJs. The two have to convince the other housemates to join their respective team and not leave the dance floor vacant till the task doesn’t come to an end. The contender with the maximum number of housemates supporting and dancing for him, wins. Hiten is the sanchalak for the task.

Both Priyank and Vikas start convincing their co-contestants to join their team. Priyank tries his luck at getting maximum votes by offering the contestants some goodie points. He tells Puneesh that he will save him from nominations if he joins his team. The task begins, and the first song to play is Saat Samundar. Arshi dances for Vikas, while Hina dances for Priyank. For the second song, Mera pant bhi sexy, Shilpa dances for Vikas and Luv dances for Priyank. When the song, Disco Dancer, starts playing, Akash dances for Priyank while Bandgi shakes her leg for Vikas.

Vikas apologises to Priyank and tells him that if he becomes the captain, he has to save him from nominations. Priyank doesn’t say anything and keeps laughing. The last song, Kaala Chashma plays and only Puneesh is left. His decision matters the most. He decides to go last and he breaks his promise he had given to Priyank. He dances for Vikas, thus making him the next captain of the house.

Luv and Priyank, the close confidantes of Hina, are talking to each other wherein the former says that the way show host and superstar Salman Khan is appreciating Shilpa every weekend, it’s bothering Hina. Priyank also agrees with him and tells Luv that Hina is insecure. Priyank eases her worries saying she will go till the finale, because Salman had affirmed it on one weekend. But it may or may not happen, Priyank adds. They also discuss how Arshi's repeated taunts and harassment of Shilpa was actually benefiting Shilpa as all the attention gets drawn on her.