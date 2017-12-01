Bigg Boss 11, Episode 60, 30 November 2017: Shilpa-Akash bicker; Puneesh refuses jail term

After the particularly acrimonious battles that went on in the Bigg Boss 11 house over the Gullivers vs Lilliputs luxury budget task, you might think it was time for our favourite reality TV show contestants to sit back and think over their wretched behaviour. And hopefully make amends.

But no such luck, as day 60 in the Bigg Boss 11 house saw pretty much the same petty fights and animosities take centrestage. The only difference was, the sparring was mostly verbal this time round, and no one got into any actual fisticuffs.

The first argument flares up between Shilpa and Akash, Those of you who keep track of such things may remember that Shilpa had rubbed garlic over Akash's face in the previous task. Well, the man now has an allergic reaction, with rashes on his face. So much for that.

Then, Hina and Vikas fight — Hina accuses Vikas of not stepping in when Bandgi cut her hair during the Gulliver task. Vikas attempts to console her, and apologises.

Meanwhile, there are rapprochements of a sort between Vikas-Priyank, and Arshi and her teammates, to whom she's apologised for not being able to complete he previous task.

Amid such happenings, we ease into the next day. Shilpa walks around the house with a frown. Everyone wonders what is wrong, and Hina says it's probably because of all the ups and downs in her life that Shilpa has become so "stone-hearted".

Tensions flare up when Bigg Boss announces its time to nominate the contestants who must go to prison. Bandgi and Puneesh are chosen — both of whom contest the housemates' decision. Arshi is also selected as she couldn't complete the luxury budget task.

Puneesh is adamant that he won't go to jail, despite Bigg Boss' warnings that he must heed the decision.

In other developments, Shilpa is the subject of much conversation — on the one hand, Akash, still miffed with her over the garlic incident, taunts her in Hiten's presence. Hiten steps in to stop Akash athough Shilpa hersels seems unaffected. Vikas and Hina too are discussing Shilpa — Vikas says it's his pinion that Shilpa is the strongest contestant in the house. He says Shilpa is capable of tackling any situation with ease in Bigg Boss 11.

Stay tuned for more from Friday night's episode, before the show heads into the Weekend Ka Vaar.