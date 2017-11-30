Bigg Boss 11, Episode 59, 29 November: Hiten's team wins Gulliver vs Lilliputians task

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 11 began with Shilpa making fun of Hiten’s waxed legs, which was done as part of the luxury budget task — ‘Gulliver vs Lilliputians’ — the previous day, wherein the contestants enacted a scene out of Gulliver's Travels by playing the characters. The first leg of the task saw Akash, Arshi, Hina and Luv enacting the parts of the Lilliputians, while Shilpa, Puneesh, Bandgi and Hiten were the giants.

Everyone joined in and began teasing Hiten; in fact, Hina made him lie on a bed and pose like a female model. Later, Hina and Arshi, who were in the bathroom area, asked Luv to hide Vikas’s trimmer, so that the opposite team wouldn't be able to use it during the luxury budget task. Priyank also hid another trimmer and they put it in their shoes. The contestants woke up to the song 'Prem Ki Naiyaa' from the film Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani. Hina and Akash were strategising to survive in the task. She told Akash that she wanted Bandgi to cut her hair during the task, so that the world can see her 'real self'. But at the same time, she also said that she would cry if they cut her hair because it took her a year to grow it out.

Vikas told his team members not to use chili powder like they did the previous day, but Bandgi told him that she will use it no matter what. Akash shaved all his hair before the task began so that the members of the opposite team wouldn't use the waxing tactic, and everybody laughed about it.

Puneesh realised that his trimmer was missing and he told his team members about it. When Hiten was also not able to find his trimmer, he lost his cool and asked Luv, Priyank and Akash to return it to him. Priyank revealed that it was Luv who had taken it, and Hiten yelled at Luv, warning him not to touch his personal belongings ever again.

The second leg of the task began and the Lilliputians decided that they would attack Arshi first. Arshi lied down on a slanting bed. Akash told Luv that he was scared, as he had tortured Puneesh and Hiten a lot. Hina, too, was a little scared and asked Vikas if the opposite team would be too ruthless, but Vikas took a diplomatic stand. She also added that her lungs were weak.

As Bandgi was about to cut Arshi’s hair, Vikas stopped her. While all of that is happening, Arshi rang the bell, fearing that Bandgi would chop her hair off and quit the task. Akash was the next to lie on the bed. Bandgi, Shilpa and Puneesh kept showing him the waxing strips that they had used to wax Hiten’s hair yesterday. Soon, they began rubbing garlic on his face because they knew that he is allergic to it. He soon started developing rashes on his face and when it got swollen up, Hiten asked his team members to stop, but Shilpa continued.

Akash’s team member Hina repeatedly told him to not give up. He fought the battle till the end and got up only when the alarm rang. He was soon taken to the confession room to treat the allergic reaction. When Hina tried to hug him, he refused to meet her, accusingly telling her that this is what she wanted. Hina broke down. Luv was the next one to lie on the bed, and he was ruthlessly bullied by the ‘dwarfs’, especially Puneesh. He had to sacrifice his hair for messing with Puneesh’s hair. Puneesh kept using the trimmer till Luv was close to being bald! Luv kept screaming about how precious his hair was to him. Bandgi used waxing strips and made sure to do a good job of waxing him. Luv lost his temper and yelled at Puneesh throughout the task. Hina and Arshi discussed that the other team members had crossed the limit and that they had not been so cruel. But Luv managed to tolerate all the torment till the alarm rang.

Hina was the next one to go and Bandgi had clearly decided to avenge herself. Bandagi decided to chop off some of Hina’s precious locks. Shilpa brought some garbage from the kitchen and threw it on her face, and Hina aggressively threw it back on her. Meanwhile, Luv and Arshi told Puneesh that they would make his life a living hell. Arshi told Puneesh that since he had claimed that Sapna was evicted because of his curse, she will now curse him out of the show. The alarm rang and Bigg Boss announced that since three members of both the teams had endured the task, it was a tie. But since Arshi quit the task in five minutes and Bandgi fought it out for 30 minutes, Bandgi, Shilpa, Vikas, Puneesh and Hiten were announced the winners. Hina kept complaining to Vikas, the task supervisor, about how unfair and ruthless the winners were.