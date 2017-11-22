Bigg Boss 11, Episode 51, 21 November 2017: Priyank slams Arshi for remark on sexual orientation

Day 51 in the Bigg Boss 11 house dawned bright and clear as contestants woke up to the tune of the 'Break Up Song'. But trouble was brewing, and didn't take much time to rear its head.

First up: Hina told Priyank what Puneesh said about Sapna and her vocation. Sapna, overhearing part of this conversation, lost her cool and decided to teach Puneesh a lesson. Bandgi, meanwhile, advised Puneesh not to say contentious things to Hina as the latter has a tendency to instigate other members of the house. Puneesh, initially miffed with Bandgi, later acknowledges the truth of what she said.

A new luxury budget task is introduced. The contestants — divided into two teams — were asked to participate in a fake courtroom drama where Arshi and Hiten's 'divorce' is up for hearing. Arshi's 'family' is represented by Vikas (who's also her lawyer), Shilpa and Puneesh, while Hiten's 'kin' include Luv, Akash, Priyank and Hina (as his advocate). Sapna and Bandgi play the judges. Both teams must strategise as to how best they can 'win' the case.

Once the task began, the accusations flowed thick and fast against both Hiten and Arshi. However, Arshi bore the major brunt of it, as she was repeatedly called a flirt and accused of being provocative to gain attention. Hina's defense is called old-fashioned and Bandgi and Sapna declare that Arshi's lawyer Vikas has impressed them with his arguments in this first round.

While Team Hiten came up with a new strategy, there was infighting aplenty in Arshi's camp. Shilpa and Arshi got into a heated argument, while Vikas tried to assuage matters somewhat.

When the contestants regrouped for round two, Hina accused Arshi and her team of using foul language. Matters reached a head when everyone jumped into the fray and accused each other of bad behaviour. Losing her head, Arshi lashed out at Hina, Priyank and Luv. She also passed a comment about Priyank's sexuality, at which he lost his cool and asked Vikas why he was supporting Arshi. Priyank points out that Arshi had made similar comments about him and Sabyasachi earlier as well.

But Arshi is unmoved, later challenging Hina for gossiping about the other contestants with her team mates late into the nights. More to unfold on Day 52, episode 52 of Bigg Boss 11.