Bigg Boss 11, Episode 50, 20 November 2017: Hina, Sapna, Priyank, Shilpa get nominated

Bigg Boss 11 housemates wake up to the foot-tapping number, 'Mangta Hai Toh Aaja Rasiya'. All the contestants dance except Priyank, who has seen crying over Benafsha’s exit from the house. Hina comes and comforts him saying he will take some time to get back to normal.

Inside the house, an argument erupts between Arshi and Akash. Arshi says that she will make Akash use his safety shield. She says that the ‘takla’ has come so far and survived for last eight weeks on the show because of her and Shilpa. Contestants are given a new nomination task. There are four contestants in the safe zone. There will be an alarm and once it rings, one of those safe contestants have to switch their places with a contestant from the safe zone. Hina, Vikas, Arshi and Hiten are in the safe zone, and everyone else but Bandgi (because she is the captain this week) are in the unsafe zone. There is a huge disagreement between the contestants from safe zone.

After the first alarm, Arshi, Hiten, Vikas gang up against Hina and throw her out. Hina picks Priyank to switch places with. After that, Hina, Sapna and Luv discuss their strategy. Luv says that Vikas can do anything to turn the tables. Hina convinces Luv to enter the safe zone last. Hina tells Sapna that she is surprised with Hiten’s game plan and clever move. Sapna says that Hiten is doing the wrong thing and that she is losing respect for him. In the safe zone, Hiten tells his strategy. He says that now saving himself is up to himself and he would do anything to achieve that. Priyank and Vikas have an argument inside the house.

On the next alarm, Priyank is thrown out of the safe zone. He sends Sapna in the safe zone. After the next alarm, Hina volunteers to go in the safe zone. Sapna is thrown out of the safe zone. Hina makes a new strategy to stay in the safe zone. Vikas consults Shilpa about who should be the next one to exit the safe zone.

Priyank says that he will send Sapna to the safe zone. Vikas says, in that case, they will not send him out of the safe zone. This is because Vikas and Arshi think that Sapna will send Luv inside at the next buzzer. Hina brings out Sapna from the kitchen and whispers in her ear to not say Luv’s name in front of them. Sapna promises that she will send Hina to the safe zone when her turn comes. At the next buzzer, Priyank steps out and sends Sapna inside the house. Vikas changes the game then and says that now he will step outside and will send Hina inside.

Hiten says that he believes Sapna that she will not save Luv but Hina. So he convinces others to let Sapna step out. Vikas gives up and agrees to send Sapna out. Sapna steps out and pretends about rethinking her decision. She tells everyone that she might have promised Vikas that she will send Hina in but she has already promised Luv that she will take his side. Arshi, Vikas and Hiten lash out at Sapna for breaking her promise. Sapna sends Luv to the safe zone. Arshi and Shilpa blast Sapna saying that her true self has been exposed.

Bandgi, too, questions Sapna why she promised two people. A fight starts between Bandgi and Sapna. Sapna says that she is not like her getting cozy with her boyfriend while Bandgi looks into the camera and addressing the North Indians, she says that Sapna has broken her promise. Akash goes and instigates Sapna against Shilpa that the latter was saying that she will show Sapna her ‘aukaat’. Sapna lashes out at Shilpa for this and both have a heated argument.

Hina, Sapna, Shilpa, Akash, Priyank and Puneesh are nominated. Akash uses his safety shield. Bandgi gets a special power to save one contestant. She saves Puneesh. Hina, Sapna, Priyank, Shilpa are the final ones nominated.

Puneesh tells Hiten that he should start listening to Vikas. Other contestants are also worried because Hiten is seen spending more time with Vikas who is known to be the mastermind. Hina and Sapna say that they are happy that they saved Luv. Sapna says that it is either of them who will go out of the house this weekend. Hina says that it could even be Priyank as he is not doing anything inside the house.

During another conversation with Puneesh and Bandgi, Hina agrees that Sapna might go out this week. Meanwhile, Shilpa and Arshi discuss Sapna’s betrayal and her outburst. Arshi wonders who was supporting Sapna as even the show host Salman Khan keeps saying that her supporters were unhappy with her. Arshi further says that Hina was firing from Sapna’s shoulder and Shilpa adds that Hina was using Sapna because she feared her (Shilpa).