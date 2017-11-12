Bigg Boss 11, Episode 41, 11 November 2017: Salman cautions Puneesh, Bandgi; Kapil Sharma enters house

Like every Weekend Ka Vaar show, Bigg Boss 11, Episode 41 also begins with Salman Khan in the secret room. But for a change, he calls the housemates over the phone. After a few exchanges, Salman does reach the main stage and kick starts the proceedings.

The housemates are divided into Team Hina and Team Shilpa; Salman then tags all the contestants: Hiten is decreed an audience member, Hina and Benafsha 'chargers', and Luv and Puneesh are called 'robots'.

Highlights from the previous night's episode are beamed. Arshi is shown teasing Hiten again, who tells her that his younger brother is still single, if she's interested. Arshi continues her flirtation with Hiten, much to everybody's amusement.

As Salman interacts with the contestants over ME TV, Arshi nominates Priyank as the week's 'villain'. Hiten agrees. Vikas nominates Benafsha, Luv nominates Akash. Bandgi also nominates Priyank, and the duo get into an emotional argument over her past relationship and Priyank's continued teasing.

Salman asks Arshi who instigates Priyank to provoke the others, and she names Hina. For once, Salman agrees with Arshi. He further accuses Hina of instigating Priyank and Luv against the other housemates. Bandgi-Benafsha and Vikas-Benafsha also express their differences of opinion.

Salman asks that the women of the house not be disrespected. Further, he reprimands the contestants for losing their luxury budget task for two consecutive weeks and also losing all their prize money of Rs 50 lakh. The contestants complain about each other to Salman: Mehjabi says Hina told her during the task that even if she leaves the rocket, it doesn’t matter, because they have come on the show for free. Salman tells her that it was not Hina, but Priyank who said that. Bandgi says Priyank told her not to mess with him and also asks salman to caution him that he should not discuss the happenings in the outside world (in the house). But Salman says that he has given up on making people understand, and now everyone is playing their own game.

Salman tells Bandgi and Puneesh, who are often seen getting cosy with each other, that their families were watching the show, so they should be very careful of their actions. Puneesh tells him that they will be careful henceforth. Salman then leaves.

Kapil Sharma enters the house from the confession room and the contestants are happy to see him. He interactswith the contestants before joining Salman on stage for a fun game.

Evictions now await the contestants on Big Boss 11. Stay tuned for more updates.