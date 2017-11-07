Bigg Boss 11, Episode 36, 6 November 2017: Arshi Khan, Priyank Sharma get into massive fight

Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra continue to get cozy with each other as the episode of Bigg Boss 11 starts. So it does not come as a surprise then the contestants wake up to the popular Amitabh Bachchan song, 'Jumma Chumma De De' the next morning.

Priyank tells Hina that Bandgi and Puneesh were playing a smart game and that both were literally into each other last night. Hina is disgusted that how can Bandgi be with someone like Puneesh and it is not about the looks. Benafsha joins the conversation and says that they have crossed all the limits and these were dirty tricks to survive in the game.

Priyank and Arshi get into a massive argument. It starts with a light banter between them as Priyank, who is cutting a watermelon on the dining table, tells that none of the housemates wants to talk to Arshi, who is preparing a meal in the kitchen. Arshi does not react much and questions him that how he knows about the other housemates. There was a hint towards her Pune scandal and Arshi tells him that he knows nothing about what has happened inside the house while he was gone for a brief period.

This is when it started to get intense as Priyank mocks her but she tells him that it is none of his concern if she walks naked or shows her cleavage. Other housemates intervene and ask them to stop. Arshi gets way too aggressive and tells him that she will make his life a living hell. Amidst their fight, Akash supports Arshi and starts passing comments on Priyank and provokes him. Akash tells him that he is Hina’s pet as he only listens to her.

Hina gets angry and tells Akash to not involve her in their fight. Bandgi tells Puneesh that Hina was smart to wash her hands from the matter despite instigating them against Arshi and supporting Priyank and Luv. It gets more intense when Akash continues to provoke Priyank. This is when Benafsha also gets involved and tells that Akash, who claims to be hygienic, is the most disgusting person as he wears the same jacket every night. Luv tells Hina that Priyank is being called her pet but she tells him that she is just guiding him and not interfering in his matters.

Soon after, Bigg Boss announces that Shilpa is safe from this week’s nominations as the secret about her life which she revealed in last night’s episode impressed the panelists, and Shilpa gets serious remembering her father. Puneesh, being the captain of the house is given a power wherein he has to select seven contestants, whom he would like to nominate this week. Puneesh selects Benafsha, Luv, Sabyasachi, Priyank, Sapna, Mehjabi and Hiten. And now, the contestants have to nominate from these seven contestants.

Shilpa nominated Sabyasachi and Priyank. Bandgi nominates Sabyasachi and Sapna. Priyank nominates Mehjabi and Sabyasachi citing that they both are not entertaining. Sabyasachi nominates Priyank as he has disrupted the house after coming back, and Sapna because she is not very active. Hiten nominates Mehjabi for her non-participation and Sabyasachi for the same reason. Luv nominates Sapna and Benafsha. Benafsha nominated Mehjabi and Sabyasachi. Hina nominates Sabyasachi and Sapna. Mehjabi nominates Ben and Priyank for revealing information from the outside world. Akash also nominates him for the same reason and Benafsha for being unhygienic. He tells that her undergarments keep lying in the bathroom and it gets uncomfortable. Arshi nominates Priyank obviously and Ben. Sapna nominates Luv and Hiten.

Bigg Boss gives special power to Shilpa to watch the nomination process. She gets entertained watching it but wonders what the purpose of showing the footage to her is. Shilpa comes back and everybody gets curious. She tells some of the contestants about who nominated who. When Benafsha asks Shilpa, the latter tells her that Akash nominated her saying that she was unhygienic and left her clothes in the bathroom for days.

Benafsha, who has been having major differences with Akash, loses her cool. Benafsha goes to have a chat with Akash in the washroom area and tells him that she belongs to a respectable Parsi family and that he should not mess with her but Akash does not pay heed to her words. The others who are supporting Benafsha, like Priyank, Hina and Hiten, come running thinking that they have had a fight but are relieved to know that they were merely chatting with each other.

It is past midnight and Puneesh and Bandgi, as usual, are getting romantic. Hina, who is with Priyank and Luv, points out their intimacy saying she has visited several European countries where couples were quite open with each other but she has not seen anyone get so cozy on camera.

With two groups clearly divided in the house, there will yet another major fight in the next episode which is likely to get extremely violent.