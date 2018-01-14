Bigg Boss 11, Episode 104, 13 January 2018: Contestants get emotional after seeing their journey

It's the second last day in the Bigg Boss 11 house for Shilpa, Hina, Vikas and Puneesh. This season has been one of the most entertaining seasons of all. The contestants have toiled hard to prove their potential throughout the season, which is why they have come this far. Now a day before the finale, it's that time in the show, when Bigg Boss take the housemates on a nostalgic trip. The four contestants will be shown their journey so far, inside the house.

The 104th episode of Bigg Boss 11 begins with the four finalists waking up to the song, 'Buddhu Sa Mann' from Kapoor & Sons. Shilpa, Vikas and Puneesh talk about Hina's tantrums — how she ate the food cooked by Shilpa and later cooked again just to show that nobody was cooking for her. They say that she is showing her true self which is getting her a bad name. Soon after, Bigg Boss calls the contestants in the activity area.

Bigg Boss shows Vikas the highlights of his journey which have Shilpa in many portions. Bigg Boss tells him that time and again Shilpa had tested his patience, even to the point that he wanted to leave the house. But they patched up and helped each other. It was then that he started his second innings in the house and transformed into the mastermind. The journey changed its pace again when his friends, Hiten, Priyank and Arshi left the show and other contestants started plotting against him. Bigg Boss then shows Vikas a video of his journey. How his chemistry with Shilpa changed from getting on each other's nerves to being friendly and then him asking her to even work with him. He is also shown his strong bond with Arshi and a clip when his mom had come and he had got emotional. Vikas goes out and tells all that this was his best experience in the Bigg Boss house.

Next, Hina is called in the activity area and shown her journey. Bigg Boss shows her a picture from Khatron Ke Khiladi and reminds her of girl power. He tells her how she performed all the tasks strongly and also applauds her for her wise decisions at various times. She is also praised for being the captain of the house, twice. Bigg Boss tells her that the inmates kept pointing fingers at her but she fought back well. Even though her tears were made fun of, she found good friends in Luv and Priyank. Towards the end, with her friends leaving, she had been quite lonely as she was seen talking to the cameras frequently. He calls her a 'sher' and applauds her for her bravery and conviction. Bigg Boss shows a video to her and wishes her good luck. Hina Khan comes out all happy after seeing her journey, and shares her experiences. She tells Vikas that Bigg Boss did say that she did the 'Dictator' task with presence of mind without hurting anyone’s sentiments. She also tells him that she never stomped on his mother’s photograph and it was clarified by Bigg Boss, too.

Bigg Boss called Puneesh and tells him how he has been brave throughout the season and how he does not only deserve to win the game, but has also shown grit and potential, like a winner. Bigg Boss tells him he that he has always been with his friends and have supported them at any cost and come out strong. He also applauded Puneesh for taking a stand for Hina despite not being her friend when others were bad-mouthing her. Bigg Boss calls him honest and a person of integrity. He is also told that he is the sole contestant to have found love in the house. Even as Bandgi's absence disturbed him, he played like a true fighter. He is shown the moment when Salman Khan called them a beautiful couple from a Hindi film.

He comes out of the activity area and tells Hina and Shilpa that he is feeling dizzy after watching his journey. He describes everything to Shilpa and tells her that he saw the bit where Hina commented on his looks, to which Shilpa says, "Has she seen her face?"

Bigg Boss tells Shilpa that after playing a popular character on a show, she had to quit and participate in another reality show with the person who apparently made her leave — Vikas Gupta. Bigg Boss applauds her for being honest on the show. He tells her that despite being dejected, she spread her smile and cheer and never showed her weak side. He tells her that her patching up with Vikas is an example of her wise thinking.

Bigg Boss tells her that it was for the first time on this show that a contestant got the status of a mother. He tells her how she did justice to the role by taking care of the kitchen, making food for everyone, always maintaining decorum in the house even in the most difficult times as well.. She kept on sacrificing for others but others found ill intentions behind that, as well. She is shown her video and how her bond with Vikas saw various ups and downs. She is shown how her mother came on the show and moved her. Shilpa thanks Bigg Boss for letting her tell people who she is.

The finale episode of the season will air on 14 January.

Published Date: Jan 14, 2018 11:18 AM | Updated Date: Jan 14, 2018 11:18 AM