Bigg Boss 11, Episode 103, 12 January 2018: Shilpa, Hina, Vikas, Puneesh get emotional about show ending

Towards the end of this season, Vikas Gupta's dictatorship added lot of drama. While Shilpa enjoyed cooking and dressing up in saree for the task, Hina, due to her differences with Vikas, acted as a spoilsport and got into an ugly spat with Vikas yet again.

Tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 11 begins with contestants waking up to the song, 'Baadshah O Baadshah'. Vikas tells Shilpa that she has to forfeit the task, ‘Vikas City’, but continue to help him against Hina. Shilpa says that she will do it but Hina is a clever girl as she lied about having periods so that she could not do the task.

Vikas tells Shilpa that he has a way to oust Hina from the task as he will ask her to stamp on his family members’ photo. The buzzer rings and Vikas asks Hina to wear the saree. Vikas wants Shilpa to feed him some papaya as part of the task and she tells him that the house is strange. She was fighting with him in the first week and now she was walking behind him with food. Shilpa presses the buzzer while Hina is in the room. Vikas tells Puneesh and Shilpa to not say this to Hina.

Vikas asks Hina to get the coffee that she saved for her parents and the cup which was given it to him by her boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal. Vikas makes Hina and Shilpa sit face to face with blindfold and asks both of them to say three good and bad things about each other. Hina says that Shilpa looks good in western clothes and without make-up. While Shilpa says that Hina knows how to cook food and has lied that she does not know.

Vikas asks Hina to pour all the coffee in a vessel. But he realises that the bottle has been changed and it is not her coffee. Vikas is impressed with her. He then asks her to crush his bracelet and tells her that he will not ask her to break her things as he is not that mean. Hina does not like his strategy and tells him that he wants to show that others are mean by making them destroy others' belongings. She pretends to crush the bracelet and he finds out she is faking it. Then he asks her to stamp on his family photo and she again pretends to do it, she actually steps around the photo.

Vikas later takes the photo and apologises to his mom and says that he wanted to show these people who were calling him mean. Puneesh sides with Hina and tells Vikas stooped for this task. On the other hand, Shilpa sides with Vikas and tells him that Hina is a “drama queen”. Hina reminded Vikas that she did not put her foot on the photo and he cannot cry about it later as he was the one who asked her to do it. Hina tells him that he stooped to another level by asking her to do it. Shilpa tells Hina that if she cared so much, she should have pressed the buzzer and quit the task and the latter questions that why she would do it.

Vikas agrees with Shilpa saying that he should have listened to her and have not brought in his family picture in a task, Puneesh tells Vikas that Hina would have done this anyway and he should not have brought the picture into the task. Hina thanks Puneesh for supporting her. Vikas gets miffed with Puneesh after he sided with Hina. Vikas tells Shilpa that he goes around back-biting in the game.

Puneesh and Shilpa are talking to each other and he tells her whatever Vikas did is wrong and Shilpa tells him that he is playing the task like a mastemind, and whatever he is doing is right in his way. Puneesh listens to her and later tells Hina that Shilpa has no emotions and that she broke her mug without any feelings. Hina says that she is heartless. Puneesh also tells Hina that Vikas has plans for Shilpa and he might offer her a web series.

Hina Khan cooks food for herself as neither Shilpa nor Vikas cook for her. The roti she has made seems burnt but she eats it anyways. She is seen talking to cameras that Shilpa thinks she knows cooking but she cannot even cook for herself. When Vikas sees Hina struggling with cooking, he tells Shilpa to look into it. Instead, Shilpa tells him that she has seen Hina cooking with Arshi, to which Vikas says that if someone can make round rotis then the person definitely knows cooking.

Bigg Boss announces that ‘Vikas City’ task has come to an end and since Vikas managed to get Shilpa and Puneesh to quit, he gets six lakh rupees from the prize money. Now, the winning amount is Rs 44 lakh. He adds that this was the last task of this season.

All four contestants get emotional. Hina hums 'Yaad Aayenge Ye Pal', as she walks around the house. She says she cannot believe that she has done the reality show. Vikas and Shilpa are together in the garden area and Vikas tells her about the personal relationships formed with he being someone’s Vikas bhai and Shilpa became maa to Arshi and Akash. Shilpa says cameras do not lie and they project your reality. They do not feel it is their last day and that they spent their Diwali and New Year's here. Shilpa and Puneesh also spend time in front of the kaalkothri.

Tomorrow, the housemates will break down when Bigg Boss will show them their journey in visual form.

Published Date: Jan 13, 2018 10:39 AM | Updated Date: Jan 13, 2018 10:39 AM