Bigg Boss 11, Episode 101, 10 January 2017: Akash evicted, Puneesh makes it to top four

With the final week pacing, the five contestants of Bigg Boss 11 – Shilpa, Hina, Vikas, Puneesh and Akash have shown great potential in surviving the 100 plus days and in the next four days, the winner will be announced. But there are still a few tasks to be performed and in tonight’s episode, Arshi Khan will continue taking a test of meanness of the contestants. As the spotlight falls on an inmate, others will show their mean side to her or him and Arshi would decide who is the meanest one of all.

Inmates wake up to the 'Halkat Jawani' song. Akash talks to Arshi about Shilpa and the ups and downs their relationship has been in the house. Akash says that Shilpa is 40 and he is 24. Arshi makes fun of him and asks that why he kissed her then. Akash tells her to sort differences between him and Shilpa. Puneesh and Shilpa talk about Akash that how he is getting over friendly with Arshi. Arshi comes back to Shilpa and talks about Akash. They make fun of him and his behaviour.

Vikas tells Puneesh that even Shilpa has been wrong in giving extra liberty to Akash. He says they were ‘mother-son’ and now they were getting into a dirty scene. Arshi and Shilpa talk about Akash while Vikas listens to them standing in the kitchen. Hina talks to Vikas about Shilpa. She says she must have more years of experience but what she has achieved in eight years, very less people can achieve even in 20 years. Hina further says that Shilpa has only been leaving shows and even if she claims that the TRPs dropped post her leaving, her image has taken a beating.

The task begins and so does the quest to find the meanest person in the house. Hina tells Arshi that she is going to destroy Akash's artificial gold chains. Vikas says he will spray his bald head back and paint two shoes in different colors. Puneesh tells Arshi that he will damage his brown towel. Shilpa jokes saying she wants to slap him. Then she changes it to putting his red shoes in water. Arshi announces Vikas's name in playing the mean card on Akash. So Vikas will paint his two shoes and spray paint on his head.

Next is Hina and Puneesh says he will destroy her night suits as all are rented. Shilpa says she will either destroy her make up or damage her 'Sher Khan' mug given by her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. Vikas tells Arshi that he will paint her favorite blue bathrobe red. Arshi chooses Shilpa's mean option. Hina starts crying and gives her mug to Shilpa. Hina tells Shilpa to not destroy that but Shilpa does not relent and breaks the mug with a hammer. Shilpa then goes inside saying who says she cannot do tasks while taunting Hina and Vikas who claimed that Shilpa does not do tasks and only does cooking. Shilpa says sometimes, it gives happiness to be mean. Hina cries, obviously, and Vikas consoles her. Hina collects the broken pieces of the mug and sees that the Sher in the Sher Khan has not broken. Vikas stops Hina from fighting with Shilpa. He tells her that all of this will be over in just four days. Shilpa tells Puneesh that she does not even feel bad that she broke Hina’s mug.

Hina says she will paint Puneesh’s jacket sent by Bandagi. Vikas says he will wax his legs. Shilpa says she will destroy his red shoes. Akash says he will paint and destroy his bath robe. Arshi chooses Vikas's idea of waxing his body. Puneesh says that it was being physical rather than meanbut Arshi corrects him that it is allowed and comes under the mean bracket. Vikas waxes his legs. Vikas wins the task. Arshi leaves the house with tears in her house.

Puneesh cribs about the waxing thing in front of Shilpa. He also feels that Arshi was biased in declaring Vikas the winner. At night, Bigg Boss calls all the contestants to the garden area as he is going to announce an eviction now. The top four will remain. The person's plate that burns out is safe in the house.

Shilpa, Vikas and Hina are safe. Akash and Puneesh are the last two and one of them will be evicted. They are asked to give their farewell speeches. After a lot of suspense, Bigg Boss announces that Akash has been evicted, making Puneesh one of the top four finalists. Akash hugs everybody and bids adieu. Bigg Boss wishes Hina, Vikas, Shilpa and Puneesh all the best for making it to the top four. All cheer with 'Bang Bang' as Akash leaves the house. Shilpa gets emotional.

Published Date: Jan 11, 2018 10:04 AM | Updated Date: Jan 11, 2018 10:04 AM