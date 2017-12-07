Bigg Boss 11: Divya Aggarwal speaks about clearing the air with Priyank Sharma, entering the house

Bigg Boss contestants may have cried and laughed for the cameras so far, but soon one contestant in particular may be shedding some real tears.

According to reports, Priyank Sharma’s ex-girlfriend Divya Agarwal, who he had met on Splitsvilla 10, will be confronting him in a surprise episode. It will be a family meet and greet episode and Divya admits she has mixed emotions about this.

"I am emotional and angry. I want to say so many things but it will have to be short and sweet; and yet powerful for him to understand," Divya said to International Business Times, in an interview before going inside the house.

The episode of the two coming face to face hasn’t been aired yet, but an interesting promo was released by the channel.

Divya, who met Priyank on Splitsvilla 10, claimed she accepted the invitation from the makers of the Bigg Boss 11 as she believed "this was the best platform to end the bond that started on TV."

When further asked if there is any possibility of them patching up again, Divya simply said, "No."

Bigg Boss 11's journey began with 18 contestants on October 1. Right now the house is being dominated by 8 contestants - Vikas Gupta, Hina Khan, Arshi Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Hiten Tejwani, Puneesh Sharma, Priyank Sharma and Akash Dadlani.