Bigg Boss 11 contestants Vikas Gupta, Priyank Sharma to reportedly produce an ALTBalaji web series

After participating in Bigg Boss 11 together, Vikas Gupta and Priyank Sharma are now teaming up professionally, too. Vikas is all set to produce a web series with Priyank Sharma for Ekta Kapoor's digital platform ALTBalaji, reports DNA.

During his time on Bigg Boss 11, Vikas made a lot of friends in the house. However, his relationship with Priyank was a tumultuous one, marked by countless disagreements. But now that the show is over, the two have seemed to kept their differences aside to work on this web series.

Throughout the show, Vikas was said to be the mastermind of the game. He was one of the few contestants who captained the house twice. In the very first week itself, he was involved in a verbal spat with Akash Dadlani. A few days later, he tried to escape the house after having a string of altercations with Shilpa Shinde. His popularity seemed quite evident when he visited a Mumbai mall during a task, and his flans flocked to see him.

Moreover, his fights with Shilpa not only gave her the publicity one requires to win the show, but also gave Vikas a great chance to be in the limelight.

Published Date: Jan 16, 2018 10:36 AM | Updated Date: Jan 16, 2018 10:37 AM