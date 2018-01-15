Bigg Boss 11: 3.5 million tweets reportedly pour in for Shilpa Shinde during grand finale

Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde has not just beaten Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma in the grand finale, but also started massive social media trends, reports DNA.

Hours before of the grand finale, tons of people kept tweeting with the hashtag #ShilpaShindefortheWin and within no time, this trend emerged as a massive hit on social media of 3.5 million tweets. The TV actress, known for her portrayal of Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, clearly has a huge fan following.

Shilpa Shinde For The Win is still trending with 3.18M pic.twitter.com/1wyRiygDZK — Aditya Chatterjee (@beingadityavc) January 14, 2018

Ex-Bigg Boss winner Vindu Dara Singh, who has always been a great admirer of Shilpa, also joined in.

Who else participated in the WORLDWIDE & LARGEST trend ever ( Shilpa Shinde For The Win ) for an INDIAN ACTOR which consisted approx 3.5 Million Tweets in record time? 🙏👏 I DID !☝️ Now follow her 👉 @shindeshilpas#BB11 — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) January 14, 2018

Speculations about Shilpa winning the Bigg Boss 11 trophy by 47% votes are rife. Whereas, first runner-up Hina Khan got just 25% of votes, reports suggest. However, the figures haven’t yet officially been confirmed by the channel.

Meanwhile, after the grand finale, Shilpa Shinde’s brother Ashutosh uploaded a sweet picture on social media thanking all those who support his sister on her Bigg Boss 11 journey.

🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/KfpbQnO5In — Ashutosh Shinde (@shindeashutosh) January 14, 2018

Published Date: Jan 15, 2018 12:05 PM | Updated Date: Jan 15, 2018 12:05 PM