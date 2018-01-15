You are here:

Bigg Boss 11: 3.5 million tweets reportedly pour in for Shilpa Shinde during grand finale

FP Staff

Jan,15 2018 12:05 28 IST

Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde has not just beaten Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma in the grand finale, but also started massive social media trends, reports DNA.

Shilpa Shinde with Salman Khan. Image from Twitter/@raghuvendras

Hours before of the grand finale, tons of people kept tweeting with the hashtag #ShilpaShindefortheWin and within no time, this trend emerged as a massive hit on social media of 3.5 million tweets. The TV actress, known for her portrayal of Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, clearly has a huge fan following.

Ex-Bigg Boss winner Vindu Dara Singh, who has always been a great admirer of Shilpa, also joined in.

Speculations about Shilpa winning the Bigg Boss 11 trophy by 47% votes are rife. Whereas, first runner-up Hina Khan got just 25% of votes, reports suggest. However, the figures haven’t yet officially been confirmed by the channel.

Meanwhile, after the grand finale, Shilpa Shinde’s brother Ashutosh uploaded a sweet picture on social media thanking all those who support his sister on her Bigg Boss 11 journey.

