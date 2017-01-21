You are here:
Bigg Boss 10 Weekend Ka Vaar: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan bring the roof down

FP StaffJan, 21 2017 13:22:30 IST

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Sunny Leone, Farah Khan, Jacqueline Fernandes, Karan Johar and Ganesh Hegde will be seen in the Bigg Boss house this 'Weekend Ka Vaar'.

Jhalak Dikhla Jaa met Bigg Boss 10 during this episode. The dancing reality show is coming to an end, with the finale just around the corner.

L-R Farah Khan, Karan Johar, Jacqueline Fernandes, Ganesh Hegde And Salman Khan on Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar.

Shah Rukh Khan, however, was on the sets of Bigg Boss 10 to promote his film Raees.

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan on Bigg Boss. Image by Sachin Gokhale.

Many selfies were taken, and both Khans even dance together on stage.

Salman and Shah Rukh do the signature pose on Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar

In the episode, which will air tonight, both the Khans will be seen essaying the role of a cop and thief, in theme with Raees. Shah Rukh Khan steals 120 grams of cauliflower while Salman, as the cop, will put SRK in jail.

Don't they look like mirror images of one another? Image by Sachin Gokhale.

The chemistry between them is visibly palpable, and yes, Salman does say, 'Karan Arjun aa gaye hai'

Brothers from another mother? Image by Sachin Gokhale.

Sunny Leone was also on the show, as she has a song in Raees.

Salman Khan, Sunny Leone and Shah Rukh Khan on Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar (1)

Salman Khan, Sunny Leone and Shah Rukh Khan on Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the Bigg Boss house last season when he came to promote his film Dilwale, with Kajol.

The two Khans will also be seen in Salman's next film Tubelight.

