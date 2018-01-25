Big Little Lies season 2: Meryl Streep to join Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon in acclaimed TV show

After confirming the second season of Big Little Lies, the makers of the acclaimed TV show have dropped another bomb. In a new development, Meryl Streep, who recently landed a nomination for Oscars 2018, will join Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon in the second season of Big Little Lies.

Witherspoon welcomed the actress on board on Twitter.

Beyond thrilled to have the one, the only, Meryl Streep joining the cast of #BLL for season 2. Get ready for more wine, secrets, and Big Little Lies. Monterey better watch out!!! pic.twitter.com/VWYcUl7rzd — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) January 24, 2018

A seven-episode long second season was officially confirmed some time back, with David E Kelley returning in his role as the writer for the show which is based on a book by the author Liane Moriarty. The new season will see most of the original cast return and Streep will join in as Mary Louise Wright. She will arrive in Monterey searching for answers after the death of her son Perry and once again the show will deal with themes of lies, friendships, marriage and parenting, according to a Deadline report.

While the original cast of Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz, and Laura Dern are finalising their return, Andrea Arnold known for her Cannes certified film American Honey will direct the latest season. Streep’s entry into the show is a major casting coup as the acting powerhouse just beat her own record of the highest ever Oscar nominations, after landing her 21st one for The Post.

Her previous foray into television include her 2003 Emmy-winning performance in Angels in America, and in the Showtime comedy Web Therapy.

Published Date: Jan 25, 2018 10:55 AM | Updated Date: Jan 25, 2018 10:56 AM