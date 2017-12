Big Little Lies, Mindhunter, Inside Edge, Lakhon Mein Ek: The best web series of 2017

With so many streaming services, the Internet is a haven for more than just cute cat videos and rants on Twitter.

2017 can arguably be called the year of the awakening and subsequent popularity of web series in India.

And so, instead of gushing about the explosive new season of Game of Thrones, sophomore offerings of Stranger Things and A.I.SHA My Virtual Girlfriend or the laughs BoJack Horseman continues to deliver, my list of best web series available online, focuses on the highlights of this year’s new content. This list includes Indian as well as international shows.

While it is true that Indian shows are nowhere close to their international counterparts, there is enough engaging content tailor-made for desis as well.

Here’s the best of what dropped in 2017.

International

American Vandal







A mockumentary starring a wannabe YouTube celebrity that investigates a school prank involving drawing of penises? Yes please — was my initial reaction and American Vandal didn’t disappoint. Like Making a Murderer, The Jinx or Serial, this Netflix show investigates a crime, features stock characters like the persistent investigator and an (presumably) innocent suspect, and is jam packed with unexpected twists. On the surface, the show might seem like eight episodes of dick jokes but it is also an insightful study of teenage attention-seeking behaviour, bro culture and short-lived Internet fame.

Big Little Lies



When Big Little Lies first premiered — an intense drama of catty, helicopter-mommies from suburban Monterey — it was dismissed as trashy, clichéd and soapy. There was only so much one could care about pretty people engaged in petty power play (one major feud revolves around a seven-year-old’s birthday party) while drinking endless goblets of wine and staring out at the ocean from their million-dollar homes.

That Big Little Lies went on to become a multi-award-winning smash-the-patriarchy narrative, is a testament to some spectacular writing and top-notch performances by its heavy-weight ensemble cast, including Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon.

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Amazon’s new comedy, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, about a '50s housewife who takes up stand-up comedy, is utterly delightful.

Midge (the marvelous Rachel Brosnahan) is a feisty, fast-talking Jewish housewife whose life is uprooted when her husband leaves her for his secretary. Once she discovers talent for comedy, Midge starts living a double life of maintaining a perfect home while perfecting a tight 10-minute comedy routine in dark clubs. Creator Amy Sherman-Palladino strikes the perfect balance between candy-coated New York with its gorgeous fashion and fancy dinners, with Midge’s fight against patriarchy.

Mindhunter



The pleasure of Mindhunter lies in it’s glacial approach as special agents, Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) study the behavior and motivation behind some of the most gruesome murders in the US.

Based on the book Mind Hunter: Inside The FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit by John E Douglas, the show is a deep-dive into criminal pathology unlike anything we’ve seen before. What makes Mindhunter singularly stand out is that it doesn’t rely on gore. Even as killer-after-killer detail their crime, the show never goes into flashback, preferring a narration that somehow makes the murders even more disturbing and real.

The Handmaid’s Tale

Margaret Atwood’s landmark feminist Novel, The Handmaid’s Tale, is set in a dystopian American future where women are enslaved, stripped of their most basic human rights like names or identities and casually raped, mutilated and executed.

Given the rise of nationalism in various countries across the world, showrunner Bruce Miller’s adaptation seems erringly timely. Meticulous pacing, lush visuals and mesmerizing performances by a cast led by Elizabeth Moss (Offred, her name signifies ownership – she is literally ‘of Fred’, the name of her master), make The Handmaid’s Tale an astounding work of television.

Indian Shows

Inside Edge

Karan Anshuman’s Inside Edge, India’s first original Amazon Prime show, provides a ringside view of life beyond the cricket pitch.

On the sidelines of Powerplay T20 League, a fictional take on the Indian Premier League, the story revolves around the Mumbai Mavericks. We have a swashbuckling cricketer with a drug problem, a thriving betting industry, an earnest team captain with an unhinged wife, a team owner desperate to keep her team alive and a sleazy, maniacal businessman. Despite the stereotypical characters and hammy acting, Inside Edge is binge-worthy.

Pushpavalli



Pushpavalli: A show about a lovesick librarian moves from Bhopal to Bengaluru because Nikhil Rao, who she has a giant crush on, lives there; only Nikhil is completely oblivious to her feelings.

What makes the show so interesting is how flawed her character is with her constant lying and scheming, not to mention the stalking. Based on a ‘true-ish story’, the show is created by comedienne Sumukhi Suresh, who also plays the titular Pushpavalli. The show is unlike the usual slapstick fare that comes out of India, but there are lots of laughs to be had, thanks to characters like her mother, the local fixer T-Boi, her foul-mouth boss Pankaj and Vasu the landlady of Pushpavalli’s Paying Guest accommodation.

Bose: Dead/Alive



The death of Netaji Subhash Chandar Bose is one of the biggest mysteries of modern India. Alt Balaji’s 9-part series attempts to demystify the circumstances around the freedom fighter’s death in 1945. Based on Anuj Dhar’s book – India’s Biggest Cover-up, the show starts off shaky but Rajkumaar Rao’s stellar performance is enough to keep you hooked.

Lakhon Mein Ek



Biswa Kalyan Rath steps away from comedy to deliver Laakhon Mein Ek, a dark commentary on the toxic education system in India. Akash (Ritvik Sahore) is a mediocre student who is forced into a residential coaching institute to prepare for the IIT entrance exam by his parents. The show is not without it’s problems but Akash’s struggles are very relatable.

Time Out

“Everything stinks of gobar, bro”, Rahul’s (Tahir Raj Bhasin) alter ego very succinctly sums up his full-blown midi-life-crisis (not to be confused with a mid-life-crisis). His parents’ marriage is falling apart, his wife has baby fever and his boss wants him to sell his soul to the advertising Gods.

While there are bits that don’t really gel or feel forced, there is a lot in Time Out that young couples and new parents would identify with.