Big Little Lies: HBO announces second season with Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon

The Emmy-winning drama Big Little Lies, starring Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman, is returning for a second season.

Kidman and Witherspoon, who both served as executive producers, will reprise their roles. HBO said that “most of the cast,” which also included Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Zoe Kravitz, are expected to return.

"This is inspired by the overwhelming response by audiences around the world, conceived once again by Liane Moriarty, realized by David Kelley and now in the hands of visionary filmmaker Andrea Arnold,” said Kidman in a statement. Witherspoon added, “I’m thrilled to be bringing back this talented team of artists.”

HBO has not announced a broadcast date for the second season and gave little details of the plot except to say that David E Kelley had written seven scripts based on a new story by Moriarty.

The cable network said the second series “will explore the malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, the fragility of marriage and, of course, the vicious ferocity of sound parenting.”

The dark suburban drama centering on a murder mystery released in February this year as a limited series based on the novel of the same name by Moriarty. It proved a huge hit for HBO with an average 7 million viewers per episode and won eight Emmys in September, including a best actress trophy for Kidman.

With inputs from Reuters