Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons joins Zac Efron on cast of serial killer Ted Bundy biopic

Actor Jim Parsons has joined the cast of Ted Bundy film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile, which features Zac Efron in the lead role of the serial killer.

The Big Bang Theory star will portray Larry Simpson in the film directed by Joe Berlinger, reported Entertainment Weekly.

Simpson was the lead prosecutor during Bundy's highly televised 1979 murder trial, which led to his execution in 1989.

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile is told from the perspective of Elizabeth Kloepfer (Lily Collins), Bundy's longtime girlfriend.

It was during their relationship that Bundy committed multiple murders, and it was Kloepfer who helped the authorities finally convict him.

Penned by Michael Werwie, the movie shows how one man's routine traffic stop leads to the revelations of his vast amount of crimes.

Parsons will join an already star-studded cast list that also includes John Malkovich, Jeffrey Donovan, and Grace Victoria Cox besides Efron and Collins.

Published Date: Feb 01, 2018 14:44 PM | Updated Date: Feb 01, 2018 14:50 PM