Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, Mithila Palkar find mention in Forbes India's 30 under 30 list

Mumbai: Actress Bhumi Pednekar has been named as part of Forbes India's 30 under 30 list. She finds it special.

"Thank you Forbes India for this honour. Truly feels special to be a part of this list with such dynamic people. More power to all of you," Pednekar wrote.

Pednekar made her film debut with a leading role in the 2015 romantic comedy Dum Laga Ke Haisha. She then featured Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Shubh Mangal Savdhan. Pednekar is currently shooting for Abhishek Chaubey's Son Chiraiya, which also stars Sushant Singh Rajput.

Some other names in the list include actors Vicky Kaushal and Mithila Palkar, apart from singer Jubin Nautiyal.

Masaan actor Kaushal tweeted: "Thank you for this honour Forbes India."

Kaushal was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's Raman Raghav 2.0 along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. His upcoming projects include Anand Tiwari's Love Per Square Foot, Meghna Gulzar's Raazi and later Rajkumar Hirani's Sanjay Dutt biopic.

The Forbes' list is representative of 15 categories. The names have been selected names that meet three broad criteria — the extent of the impact of their achievements, and their ability to disrupt the status quo; scalability of the business or line of work and; their potential to stay a long-term player.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published Date: Feb 05, 2018 13:48 PM | Updated Date: Feb 05, 2018 13:48 PM