Bhumi Pednekar to play a villager in Abhishek Chaubey's next about Chambal dacoits

Bhumi Pednekar is preparing to fit into her newest role in the Abhishek Chaubey's upcoming film by following a unique, never-done-before work out regime.

Reports suggest that Bhumi has been lifting water-filled buckets, wiping floors, walking through paddy fields barefoot and also grinding wheat as workout for the film based on the Chambal dacoits.

Bhumi, who signed the film back a month ago has expressed her excitement for the new role and also said that she and the team are working towards creating a real-life look for the character. “Abhishek wants his characters to look like they are from Chambal of the 70s. and I want to get into the skin of her character,” she said.

Bhumi is playing the female lead in the film opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Other than Bhumi and Sushant, the film also stars another powerhouse actor — Manoj Bajpayee.

Sushant Singh Rajput, who is currently busy shooting for Kedarnath with Sara Ali Khan, will be playing a ruthless dacoit in the film. They play each other's love interests. The film will go on floors early next year.

The director and his team is currently finalising locations. Reports say they will be mostly shoot in the towns and off-beat rural locations of India. The film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and is yet to be given a title.