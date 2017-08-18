Bhoomi: Trippy Trippy Song is just another Sunny Leone item number in this Sanjay Dutt-starrer

Friends, allow me to take you through the latest song from Bhoomi titled 'Trippy Trippy Song', also known as the token-item-song-featuring-Sunny-Leone.

'Trippy Trippy Song' begins with shots of a sultry Sunny Leone covered in mud, but this is not the only absurd thing that happens in the video.

Enter wild background dancers, who begin throwing sand at Sunny.

And of course, a healthy dose of close-ups and water being casually splashed on Sunny's body — no innuendo intended.

Casual objectification, no big deal.

There's also a line in the chorus which goes "Hickey, hickey, hickey, hickey", and Sunny manages to lip-sync through it with a stone-cold, serious expression.

The only thing that tops the weirdness of this song is this picture of a fan who tore his way through a stage in order to take a photograph of her in Kochi.

What I like about this song -

I have mad respect for Sunny, because she manages to look sexy covered in dirt, when most of us frankly look like ghosts when we put on a face mask. So affected were we by the sheer weirdness of the video, that my colleagues and I began an in-depth debate about Sunny Leone's best performance in films. We all agreed that 'Baby Doll' takes the cake, because of its chorus.

What I don't like about this song -

Its name: If you have to call the song 'Trippy Trippy', chances are that the song isn't going to be trippy. There is talk of a psychedelic saiyyan who pulls her baiyyan and gives her hickeys, but nothing about the song is making me groove. If you want a cue about what makes a song trippy, maybe you should listen to 'Hawa Hawai' from Shaitan, or 'Slowly Slowly' from Go Goa Gone, or even 'Manali Trance'. The choreography: The dance steps are not as energetic as Sunny's other songs, or really any other item song given to us by Bollywood. It doesn't make me want to get up, forget about the female objectification in the video, and hypocritically dance to its beats like 'Munni Badnaam Hui' or 'Sheila Ki Jawaani' do. Also, why does everyone look so sad and serious? From our understanding of the plot of the film, this song does not have much to do with the story of the film. It's just one of those run-of-the-mill plot devices meant to keep the audience's attention alive in the middle of chase sequences and fighting scenes. Whatever happened to the genius, more covert methods of including item songs in films, such as 'Dekh Le' from Munna Bhai MBBS and 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' from Dil Se?

We're hoping that Bhoomi has more engaging things to offer than this song. Starring Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari, it is a revenge-action-drama which tells the story of a father who tracks down the men who have abducted and molested his daughter. Directed by Omung Kumar, this film is slated to release on 22 September.

