Bharti Singh to reunite with fellow comedian Kapil Sharma on his show in early 2018

Comedians Kapil Sharma and Bharti Singh are all geared up to appear alongside each other on the Kapil Sharma Show early next year, confirmed bride-to-be Bharti Singh.

"We (Bharti and Harsh) have planned our honeymoon to Europe for a month. However, I will be going 10 days after the marriage during which I will do some one-off episodes. Once I return, Kapil Sharma and I will reunite on his show early next year," said Singh, according to a DNA report.

In the same DNA interview Singh talked about Sharma's wit and his professional growth ever since she's known him. She claimed that Sharma was "extremely witty and good at one-liners" and went on to add that "his tongue is his biggest weapon". Having known Sharma for nine years, the comedienne shared that Sharma was her teacher in many ways as he gave her tips back when they were in college. Singh also backed Sharma up over reports of his unprofessional behaviour that have been doing the rounds for months in the Bollywood and television circuit.

Singh also expressed her desire to do a combined show with both Kapil Sharma and Krushna Abhishek as she feels that the trio would make a terrific combination on screen. "Tehelka mach jayega (it will be a riot)", claimed Singh.

Singh is all set to get married on 3 December to long time beau Harsh Limbachiyaa, whereas Sharma is awaiting the release of his film Firangi.