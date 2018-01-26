Bharath Ane Nenu first look: Mahesh Babu plays the role of Andhra Pradesh CM in this political drama

The Bharath Ane Nenu makers couldn't have chosen a better occasion to present their first glimpse or like they call it, the first look of the upcoming Telugu political drama.

Starring Mahesh Babu and Kiara Advani, this Republic Day, Mahesh Babu takes oath as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh in Bharath Ane Nenu.

Directed by Koratala Siva, the film seems to be an out an out political drama, with some thrilling elements too. Released as the 'first oath', the one minute audio clip has Mahesh Babu taking oath as CM and promising his people to be loyal, truthful and corruption free.

Mahesh Babu's vocals are hard hitting and hint at a one of a kind patriotic saga. The actor takes a break from his usual cop roles. Also seen in the first poster, is Mahesh tucked in formals, presenting a classy yet simple avatar at the backdrop of a government office. While the actor undoubtedly looks as sleek as ever, we now can't wait to watch how Kiara Advani teams up with him in Bharath Ane Nenu, which also happens to be her Telugu debut.

The actor, with his intriguing narrative, not only builds our curiosity but also gives us a throwback to Rana Daggubatti's cult film Leader.

While nothing apart from Mahesh Babu's leader role is revealed in the first oath of the film, Bharath Ane Nenu however gives out this vibe of a strong social message film, much like Kortala Siva and Mahesh Babu's last hit collaboration Srimanthudu.

With just one audio clip, fans are now eager to watch Mahesh take over the state as CM in style and reveal more about this political drama that also has Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj and Rama Prabha in supporting roles.

Bharath Ane Nenu is said to hit screens on 27 April.

Listen to the first oath here:

Published Date: Jan 26, 2018 11:16 AM | Updated Date: Jan 26, 2018 12:04 PM