Bhaagamathie: Tamil Nadu rights of Anushka Shetty's upcoming film sold for Rs 15 crore

Baahubali's Devasena and Telugu actress Anushka Shetty is on a sky high after SS Rajamouli's magnum opus emerged as one of the the nation's highest grossing films of all time. Following the stupendous success of the Baahubali films, Shetty's upcoming projects were a matter of great curiosity and speculation among her fans.

The poster of her upcoming film Bhaagamathie was released and it went viral in no time. Now it is being reported that the Tamil Nadu rights of the film have been sold for a whopping price of Rs 15 crore, says a report by cinemaexpress.com.

The rights have been sold off to Studio Green, adds the report. It was earlier reported that the film is a multilingual in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam by UV Creations. In Tamil Nadu, KE Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green will release the film. There were reports that the team is in talks with Global United Media, who released the Baahubali series, for the Malayalam version.

Bhaagamathie is touted to be a 'contemporary thriller' which will revolve around the character played by Shetty in the film, said the director of the film, Ashok, in an exclusive interview with Firstpost.

Anushka Shetty's performance in the films — Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion — were lauded, so was her chemistry with co-star Prabhas. While she played one of the romantic leads opposite Prabhas in the film, Bhaagamathie promises to be completely about Shetty, who will be the protagonist in the film.