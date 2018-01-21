BFFs With Vogue: Karan Johar and his bestie Shweta Bachchan-Nanda's best moments from the show's new season

BFFs With Vogue is back, and it's bringing you interviews with celebrities you need to listen to. It's not that you don't get to listen to these celebrities speak often; in fact, the opposite is true. You hear their all the time! But what's the harm with another show featuring the same pack of celebrities? We say, bring it on!

BFFs With Vogue, hosted by Neha Dhupia, brings together two celebrities who are best friends in real life. On the first episode of the second season, we see Karan Johar get candid with his real life bestie Shweta Bachchan-Nanda. We take a look at some of the most hilarious moments from the first episode.

Karan Johar revealed that he'd do anything for money. He said that he doesn't care what it is that he has to do as long as he gets paid. You'd think a filmmaker cares most about his art, but not Karan Johar! He treads a different path; the one where money trumps anything else. "Money, I'd do anything for. I've done Indian television, I've danced on reality shows. For money, I'd go to the opening of an envelop," says Karan Johar.

We then move onto amplifying the social stigma around mental health issues when Neha Dhupia asks, "Who needs a shrink in Bollywood?," and no, it's not a question being raised out of concern. Karan Johar, in the typical KJo fashion replies, "everyone knows who needs a shrink in Bollywood. I'm not saying it, but everyone knows". What a way to throw some shade, KJo! Hilarious!

Shweta Bachchan-Nanda gave us some insight into Karan Johar's star-kid recruitment process. KJo is known for giving star-kids, who would otherwise be left with no guidance, a chance in his movies. "These days he hangs out with a lot of young people. Like, only," says Bachchan-Nanda. "They must've said something about EDM one time. And every time we've hung out after that, Karan's been like 'Guys let's put on some EDM!'". KJo, just like everyone else, pretends to like what millennials pretend to like. This is probably why all star-kids want to start their career with a Karan Johar movie. Either that, or the flashy, black and white and unrealistically fun approach of his movies.

We also got to see, for the first time, Bollywood acknowledge how they don't have any opinions because of who they are. They basically cannot afford to have an opinion. "Who's the most overrated actor in Bollywood?", asked Neha Dhupia to which Karan Johar slyly remarked, "Bollywood? Nahi bolegi."

You can catch the full episode on Colors Infinity.

